Rock Island County, IL

PANDEMIC PERSPECTIVE: Why counting cases may not be the future of tracking the COVID-19 pandemic

 2 days ago
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — As we near the two-year mark of the Coronavirus Pandemic we are getting a new look at how health leaders are viewing the virus. News 8's David Bohlman brought Janet Hill, The Chief Operating Officer for the Rock Island County Health Department to Good Morning Quad...

wmay.com

Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

Two more area residents have died of complications from COVID-19. A Sangamon County woman in her 80s, who was vaccinated and boosted, becomes the 334th county resident to die from the virus. In Menard County, a man in his 60s who was vaccinated, but had not gotten a booster, is the 13th fatality from COVID in that county. Sangamon County is now over 48,000 total cases after adding another 748 new infections Friday.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
AFP

Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron: US data

Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday. The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three. After Omicron became dominant, the vaccine efficacy estimate against hospitalization between 14-179 days after dose two was 81 percent, 57 percent after more than 180 days from dose two, and 90 percent 14 or more days after dose three.
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Iowa With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
How effective are at-home COVID-19 tests? Health experts weigh in

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The demand for COVID-19 testing continues to reach new highs as the Biden administration prepares to send free at-home tests to families nationwide. Begging the question: How effective is at-home testing?. "They're not as sensitive as PCR, which is a disadvantage and an advantage," said Scott...
Quad Cities local news

