Thursdays with Bob: Modes of Focus – TMO Daily Observations 2022-01-20

Robert Reichel has reverse engineered Worldle and posted a write-up on his blog. It includes a list of words the game uses. At this point, we’ve done enough digging to know how Wordle is choosing the word of the day. We know that Wordle uses a client-side date-based algorithm to determine which word to use from a static wordlist. Each day is predictable so long as we have all of the code pieced together.

