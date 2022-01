Chicago-based nonprofit New Moms has launched an Academic Coaching program to challenge systemic barriers preventing many young mothers from completing college degrees. One in five college students in the United States are parents, and often schools cannot fully provide the kind of support young parents need to ensure success. Currently, only 8% of single mother students in Illinois complete an Associate degree within six years, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Additionally, one in three black women in college — who are already underrepresented in higher education because of systemic racism and historic barriers — are single parents. New Moms’ Academic Coaching program was created to address this disparity.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO