Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey's next generation

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

The disappointment of the NHL not participating in the 2022 Winter...

NBC Sports

Russia names Olympic men’s hockey roster going for repeat gold in Beijing

Russia’s Olympic men’s hockey team, favored for repeat gold in the NHL’s absence, is again wholly KHL players, including seven returnees from the 2018 champion team. Coached by three-time Olympic forward Alexei Zhamnov, Russia was the biggest beneficiary from the NHL’s withdrawal in late December. It...
The Independent

Dave Ryding named in Team GB’s ski and snowboard squad for Beijing 2022

Dave Ryding will head to his fourth Winter Olympics in Beijing next month as part of a 21-strong British ski and snowboard squad.The 35-year-old Ryding has achieved two World Cup podiums and finished ninth in the men’s slalom at the 2018 Games in PyeongchangPyeongchang ski-slopestyle bronze medallist Izzy Atkin is joined in the squad by her sister Zoe, while reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes will be among the favourites in the women’s snowboard-cross.Ryding said: “It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing.“As athletes,...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Avalanche top Canadiens 3-2 in OT for 15th straight home win

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored 1:16 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night for their 15th straight win at home. Colorado became the first NHL team to win 15 consecutive home games since the Washington Capitals did it Jan. 1 to March 4, 2017. The Avalanche took their previous two home games in shootouts and have won six in a row overall.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Curtoni wins, Goggia crashes in mixed day for Italy ski team

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There were mixed emotions within the powerhouse Italian ski team when Elena Curtoni won a super-G on Sunday while Sofia Goggia crashed again with the Beijing Olympics less than two weeks away. For the second victory of her career in her 230th World Cup...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Geisenberger gets 52nd career win in luge season finale

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger is a World Cup winner once again, just in time for the Olympics. Geisenberger got her first win of the season and 52nd singles victory of her career on Sunday, holding off Madeleine Egle of Austria and Elina Vitola of Latvia in the final women’s race on the World Cup schedule.
The Independent

Everybody knows my story now – Dave Ryding on making British skiing history

Dave Ryding reflected on his “crazy” journey to the pinnacle of his sport after becoming the first British skier to win an alpine World Cup gold medal in Kitzbuhel on Saturday.Three decades after starting his career on a 50-metre dry slope on a windswept hillside above Pendle in Lancashire the 35-year-old is now established as a serious medal contender for next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.Ryding rose from sixth place after the first run of the men’s slalom to finish 0.38 seconds clear of Norway’s Lucas Braathen in second place, sparking raucous celebrations among his support staff and the...
Hartford Courant

Ridgefield Olympic luge athlete Tucker West hopes third time is a charm at the Beijing Games

Tucker West grew up in Ridgefield where his dad made him a luge track in their backyard when he was 6 years old. Twenty years later, the 26-year old has competed in luge all over the world. A three-time Olympian, West will compete at the Beijing Games Feb. 5-6. At 18, he was the youngest American man to make it to the Olympics in luge in 2014 where he finished 22nd. The next year, on his home ...
