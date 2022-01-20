ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged With DUI After Being Found Parked At Intersection In Fairfield County, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Ramiro Munoz Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A driver who was found asleep behind the wheel of a minivan in the middle of a Fairfield County intersection was allegedly intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration nearly triple the legal limit, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to the intersection of Rings End Road and Harbor Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, where there was a report of a man asleep in a Honda Odyssey that was parked in the middle of the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers were able to wake up the driver, Trumbull resident Ramiro Munoz, age 42, who had been slumped asleep leaning on the driver's side window.

After being woken up, officers said that Munoz had glassy and red eyes, and there was a smell of alcohol on him when he was ordered out of the Honda.

Munoz declined to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, was taken into custody, and transported to Darien Police Headquarters, where his blood alcohol was found to be .2331 percent at 2:23 a.m. and .2211 percent at 2:44 a.m. that night.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and was later released on 10 percent of a $500 bond with a return court date of Friday, Jan. 21.

