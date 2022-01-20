ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US military options to help Ukraine if Russia acts

President Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by...

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
Russia–Ukraine: Putin’s Amphibious Options Are Limited

Defense and intelligence professionals are discerning possible war plans should Russia invade Ukraine. A Ukrainian assessment in late November predicted Russia might invade via multiple land axes coming north from Belarus towards Kiev, west from Russia towards the Dnepr River, and south from occupied Crimea towards Kherson Oblast, which controls a fresh-water canal to the peninsula. Chief of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, also predicted that a Russian invasion would include amphibious assaults on the ports of Odessa and Mariupol. How feasible is that threat?
US, Russia try to lower temperature on Ukraine

The United States and Russia sought to lower the temperature in a heated standoff over Ukraine, even as they reported no breakthroughs in high-level, high-stakes talks on Friday aimed at preventing a feared Russian invasion. (Jan. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
UN Chief believes Russia won't invade Ukraine

As he starts his second term as U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres says the world is worse in many ways than it was five years ago. But unlike U.S. President Joe Biden, the U.N. chief thinks Russia will not invade Ukraine. (Jan. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
Rally in support of Ukraine held in Prague

Supporters of Ukraine gathered on the Charles Bridge in Prague on Saturday to show their allegiance with the country during heightened tensions with Russia. (Jan. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6cb65270d5d641338e077c48a897e1c6.
Ukraine receives second batch of U.S. weapons in Russian stand-off

KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday the country had received a second consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million. Washington has said it would continue to support Ukraine amid concerns in Kyiv and among its...
AP Top Stories January 20 P

Here’s the latest for Thursday, January 20th: Biden warns Moscow about Ukraine invasion; Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate; Doomsday clock remains steady; 19-year-old becomes youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
