ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

RoboForm 9.2.4

By Razvan Serea
Neowin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoboForm is the top-rated Password Manager and Web Form Filler that completely automates password entering and form filling. RoboForm makes logging into Web sites and filling forms faster, easier, and more secure. RoboForm memorizes and securely stores each user name and password the first time you log into a site,...

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

Raspberry Pi Direct launched for RP2040 discounted bulk purchases

Raspberry Pi has announced the launch of a new shopping service called Raspberry Pi Direct which is designed as a store where business customers can buy Raspberry Pi products in bulk at a discounted price. Right now, the Direct store only stocks RP2040 chips with two bulk order options, the company has not said if it will add other products later.
SMALL BUSINESS
Neowin

Driver Genius 22.0.0.129

Driver Genius is a professional driver management tool features both driver management and hardware diagnostics. Driver Genius provides such practical functions as driver backup, restoration, update and removal for computer users. If you often reinstall your operating system, you may not forget such painful experiences of searching all around for all kinds of drivers.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

This 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle is just $29.99

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 98% off this 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle. Enter the world of programming and snag a new job in the IT field with 18 hours of content on Linux, Including Network and PAM Administration.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.2

VMware Workstation provides a seamless way to access all of the virtual machines you need, regardless of where they are running. Remotely connect to virtual machines running on VMware vSphere, ESXi or another copy of VMware Workstation. Workstation’s web interface lets you access local and server hosted virtual machines from your PC, smart phone, tablet or any device with a modern browser. Run applications on multiple operating systems including Linux, Windows and more at the same time on the same PC without rebooting. Evaluate and test new operating systems, applications and patches in an isolated environment.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Browser#Android#Mobile Device#Basic Authentication#Login#Windows Security#Lastpass#Roboform Website
Neowin

VirtualBox 6.1.32

VirtualBox is a powerful x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization product for enterprise as well as home use. Targeted at server, desktop and embedded use, it is now the only professional-quality virtualization solution that is also Open Source Software. Some of the features of VirtualBox are:. Modularity. VirtualBox has an extremely modular...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

FxSound (DFX) now free of charge

FxSound (formerly DFX Audio Enhancer / FxSound Enhancer) is an affordable audio enhancement and routing program designed for all PC sound systems, from average to audiophile. As automatic or customizable as you want, it utilizes the highest-grade processing to deliver more volume, better equalization, and a wider, deeper sound. For...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Safari API bug can leak your personal data and enable online tracking

Securing APIs properly is extremely important. Back in August 2021, the default configuration in Microsoft's Power Apps portals led to 38 million records being leaked due to a publicly accessible API hosting confidential information. Now, security researchers have identified a similar bug in a Safari 15 API that can leak your personal data.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Malwarebytes 4.5.2.260 (offline installer)

Malwarebytes is a high performance anti-malware application that thoroughly removes even the most advanced malware and spyware. Malwarebytes version 4.xx brings comprehensive protection against today’s threat landscape so that you can finally replace your traditional antivirus. You can finally replace your traditional antivirus, thanks to a innovative and layered...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Neowin

Universal Media Server 10.15.0

Universal Media Server is a DLNA-compliant UPnP Media Server. UMS was started by SubJunk, an official developer of PMS, in order to ensure greater stability and file-compatibility. The program streams or transcodes many different media formats with little or no configuration. It is powered by MEncoder, FFmpeg, tsMuxeR, AviSynth, MediaInfo and more, which combine to offer support for a wide range of media formats. Because it is written in Java, Universal Media Server supports all major operating systems, with versions for Windows, Linux and Mac OS X.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Ads may be coming to KDE, the popular Linux desktop

Qt, the framework that powers the KDE desktop, is announcing support for ads in client-side applications. This means that application developers will now be able to serve ads in traditional desktop applications like KdenLive. Windows users have been dealing with this in Metro UI apps since Windows 8 and it’s something that’s never gone over well on the desktop.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

PDFsam Basic (PDF Split And Merge) 4.2.12

PDFsam (basic), a free, open source, multi-platform software designed to split, merge, extract pages, mix and rotate PDF files. Merge - Quickly merge PDF files, select the pages, merge bookmarks and interactive forms. Split - Split a PDF file at given page numbers, at given bookmarks level or in files...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Snagit 2022.0.1

Snagit is the most complete screen capture utility available. Showing someone exactly what you see on your screen is sometimes the quickest and clearest way to communicate. With Snagit, you can select anything on your screen – an area, image, article, Web page, or error message – and capture it. Then, save the screen capture to a file, send it to Snagit​'s editor to add professional effects, share it by e-mail, or drop it into PowerPoint®, Word®, or another favorite application. Capture and share images, text or video from your PC. Create beautiful presentations, flawless documentation and quickly save online content. The latest version of Snagit offers a totally new interface and workflow - making SnagIt easier for beginners to use, while still providing maximum convenience and flexibility for the screen capture experts.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Google Drive now displays warning banners to alert users of suspicious files

Google has announced a new update that introduces warning banners in Google Drive to alert users of suspicious files for enhanced security. Earlier on, the same resource was announced at Google Cloud Next 2021 and would display the warning banner when opening Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings. With this...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Pay only $29.99 for this 2022 Web Development for Beginners Bundle

CSS3 in 30 Days (All Projects Unlocked) Learn How to Program Using the C++ Language & Its Features from Scratch. Learn the Basics of the Web Platform & Framework Angular and Create Angular Project from Scratch. C++ for Non Programmers. Be the Master of C Programming & The Art of...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Tixati 2.88

Tixati is a free and easy to use BitTorrent client featuring detailed views of all seed, peer, and file transfer properties. Also included are powerful bandwidth charting and throttling capabilities, and a full DHT implementation. Tixati is one of the most advanced and flexible BitTorrent clients available. And unlike many other clients, Tixati contains NO SPYWARE, NO ADS, and NO GIMMICKS.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Apple fixes loophole on its website that allowed anyone to take edu discount

Previously in the US, Apple did not require every customer to prove that they are indeed a student or buying for a student, which has changed recently. As spotted by a Redditor, The US Apple Store now requires customers to verify their status via UNiDAYS so that they can purchase Macs, iPads and benefit from other student discount offers from its education portal.
EDUCATION
Neowin

LosslessCut 3.42.0

LosslessCut aims to be the ultimate cross platform FFmpeg GUI for extremely fast and lossless operations on video, audio, subtitle and other related media files. The main feature is lossless trimming and cutting of video and audio files, which is great for saving space by rough-cutting your large video files taken from a video camera, GoPro, drone, etc. It lets you quickly extract the good parts from your videos and discard many gigabytes of data without doing a slow re-encode and thereby losing quality. Or you can add a music or subtitle track to your video without needing to encode. Everything is extremely fast because it does an almost direct data copy, fueled by the awesome FFmpeg which does all the grunt work.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

LibreWolf 96.0.1.1 [Update]

LibreWolf is an independent “fork” of Firefox, with the primary goals of privacy security and user freedom. It is the community run successor to LibreFox. LibreWolf is designed to minimize data collection and telemetry as much as possible. This is achieved through hundreds of privacy/security/performance settings and patches. Intrusive integrated addons including updater, crashreporter, and pocket are removed too.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

OnlyOffice 7.0

OnlyOffice Desktop Editors is an open-source office suite distributed under AGPL v.3 that combines text, spreadsheet and presentation editors allowing to create, view and edit documents stored on your computer. The application does not require constant connection to the Internet and allows you to create, edit, save and export text, spreadsheet and presentation documents. It is fully compatible with Office Open XML formats: .docx, .xlsx, .pptx.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Mp3tag 3.12

Mp3tag is a powerful and yet easy-to-use tool to edit metadata (ID3, Vorbis Comments and APE) of common audio formats. It can rename files based on the tag information, replace characters or words from tags and filenames, import/export tag information, create playlists and more. The program supports online freedb database lookups for selected files, allowing you to automatically gather proper tag information for select files or CDs.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy