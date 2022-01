This deck-based arena bullet hell shooter has a lot of fun ideas that stop being fun once you die, and you die a lot in Heck Deck. There are a lot of key ingredients to make a run-based game work, but one of the most important ones is making sure your game is exciting to restart. Despite a lot of really neat ideas (and a killer soundtrack), the deck-based bullet hell action of Heck Deck always manages to deflate my enthusiasm for it every time I'm faced with defeat, which limits my ability to enjoy all of the neat stuff going on in it.

