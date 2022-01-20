Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network cleans a Brown Pelican of naturally-occurring oil

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Four SB Wildlife Care Network workers teamed up Thursday morning to wash oil off of a Brown Pelican.

SBWCN said the oil stuck to this large seabird comes from the winter rain stirring up naturally occurring oils.

They see an increase in oiled wildlife during this season. Treating an oiled animal requires a well-trained team.

