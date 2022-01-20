See What Kind of Kitchen This Twitter-Famous Castle Has Inside

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to candles, I sometimes feel a little bit like Goldilocks. Too sweet or fruity, not spicy or bold enough, you get the drill. I originally thought I gravitated toward more fresh and woody scents, striking my own candle profile separate from the sugary vanilla aromas that my mom liked to burn or floral scents from my grandma’s home. I went through herb-forward candles with notes of eucalyptus or basil and nature-inspired blends with juniper and balsam but never found my signature scent. It wasn’t until I discovered the Sweet Fig candle from Brooklyn Candle Studio that all of my candle identity problems were solved. I instantly fell in love with the sweet figs and earthy undertones that come together for a surprisingly calming scent.
