Even if you can't find a PS5, at least you can help bring it to life in Lego form. The white clamshell and shiny black core of PS5 come to life in a different kind of plastic in this PlayStation 5 design submitted to Lego Ideas. Creator BrickinNick published the concept on Christmas Eve, and it's already racked up more than 1,000 supporters in just over two weeks - putting it well on the path to the 10,000 votes required before Lego will take the concept up for official review.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO