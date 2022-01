GitHub Actions is a free service which can run on a repo when configured. It is similar to CircleCI, which is a CI/CD platform that lets teams build and deliver great software, quickly and at scale, at scale. Using GitHub Actions takes out the pain of manually running commands on your machine and moves it to the cloud to automated runners. You can see a history of runs for a single job here in my Laravel bill-me package repo. I will soon publish an article showing how you can use Github actions to both run tests and deploy your web application and or package.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO