Following a name change for the 2022 iteration, Global Learning and Engagement Week (GLEW) (previously known as Study Abroad Week), will take place Jan. 24 to 28. This change in title reflects the expansion of the event to include a wider range of the resources offered by the Education Abroad team here at Penn State. Students are encouraged to participate and learn about the wide range of opportunities to internationalize their Penn State academic career. Events related to Global Learning and Engagement will be determined throughout the week by the event hosts on time, date, format and location.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO