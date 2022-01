The shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic is further denting production at Toyota Japan’s top automaker. Production at 11 plants in Japan will be halted Friday, Saturday and next Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. said. That comes on top of reductions planned for February that were announced earlier. Those reduction will be on various days at eight of its 14 plants in Japan, including assembly lines making the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models. Supplies are running short because of a lack of computer chips, which are crucial in auto parts. Plants in and out of Japan...

