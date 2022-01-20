ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland woman charged with 22 counts of creating, selling child porn

 2 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland woman has been arrested and charged with the creation and possession of child pornography, deputies say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a tip about Erica Larrow, 38, who had been staying with a friend in Saint Petersburg.

Larrow told detectives that she sells sexually explicit photos and videos of herself online and was recently requested to take nude photos and videos of a child she had access to and sell those as well.

She admitted to taking the photos and video of the child and sold them online.

“Sexually exploiting children is one of the vilest crimes we deal with in law enforcement. Thanks to a tip and the great work of my detectives, a child victim has been rescued and a sexual deviant is behind bars,” Polk County Grady Judd said.

She has so far been charged with 22 counts of transmission of child pornography for selling 11 homemade images two different times to different people.

Larrow is currently in the Pinellas County Jail being held with no bond on the Polk County warrant. She will be transferred to the Polk County Jail. Her previous criminal history includes a charge of fraud from Vermont.

