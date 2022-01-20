The Ritz-Carlton Dallas Debuts Multimillion Dollar Spa Renovation

When it comes to world-class restaurants, Bagatelle has set the gold standard in the last decade. They have locations in New York, London, Miami, Dubai, St. Barths, and many other luxurious places. The ambiance of the restaurant feels like a very French affair, turning a restaurant into a dance floor – or even better a nightclub – after dinner. After a two year hiatus, Bagatelle returned to South Beach at the Ritz-Carlton on Miami’s Lincoln Road. The new Miami location brings together the glamor of the French Riviera with the old school Art Deco of Miami, while exemplifying the ‘joie de vivre’ of the brand. The new space features a large dining room, a conservatory, cocktail bar, and a private dining room. And in true French spirit, all dishes on the table are meant to be shared with family and friends.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO