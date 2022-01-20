ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Healthcare Program Receives Funding from HRSA

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A program in California has received millions of dollars through the Health Resources and Services Administration to improve the retention of healthcare workers and help respond to the nation's staffing needs.

More than $8 million, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and secured through the American Rescue Plan, will fund evidence- informed programs, practices and training, with a specific focus on providers in underserved and rural communities.

``I have traveled to many health centers across the country and know that the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified issues that have long been a source of stress for frontline health care workers -- from increased patient volumes to long working hours,'' said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. ``This funding reflects the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to ensuring we have enough critical frontline workers by supporting healthcare providers now and beyond as they face burnout and mental health challenges. We will continue to promote the well-being of those who have made so many sacrifices to keep others well.''

The funding is being distributed to the following programs:

Promoting Resilience and Mental Health Among Health Professional Workforce, which is receiving $2,956,000 for a program in California to help healthcare organizations establish, improve, or expand evidence-informed programs and practices to promote mental health and well-being among the health workforce, including their employees.

Three Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Training Programs, which are receiving $5,733,773 to support tailored evidence-informed training development within health profession and nursing training activities. This curriculum is developed to help reduce burnout and promote resilience among healthcare students, residents, healthcare professionals, paraprofessionals, trainees and public safety officers, such as firefighters, law enforcement officers, and ambulance crew members.

Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Technical Assistance Center, which is providing $6 million to George Washington University to provide tailored training and technical assistance to today's awardees.

``Now more than ever, it is critical to support the well-being of our health care workforce, who are working every day to protect each of us,'' said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. ``Today's awards will provide new tools to help support our health professionals' resilience as they continue to face the stress and challenges of responding to COVID-19 and other health care needs and provide high-quality care.''

eastcountytoday.net

Free College for Californians Moves A Step Closer to Becoming A Reality

Sacramento, CA – Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer’s (D-South Los Angeles) Assembly Bill (AB) 295, which sets in motion a plan to provide free college to California students, was approved by the Assembly Higher Education Committee with a 9-1 vote. “California should be in the business of student success –...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
