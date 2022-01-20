ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Changes Made for This Weekend’s MDI-Winslow Basketball Games

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following changes have been made for this weekend's MDI-Winslow Boy's and Girl's Basketball Games. The MDI Boys will now play Winslow at...

wdea.am

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdi#Mdi Winslow Boy#Wdea Internet Radio#App#Mdi Nfhs Channel Lrb
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ 5th loss in 6 games, including DeMar DeRozan’s night at the line and Tyler Cook’s defensive assignments

The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
NBA
WDEA AM 1370

How to Listen/Watch the MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Games Saturday January 22

The MDI Boys and Girls Basketball Teams and Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team is in action today, Saturday, January 22nd. Here's how to listen/watch the games. The MDI Boys and Girls play host to Winslow this afternoon. The Boys play at 1 p.m. and the Girls at 2:30 p.m. There are no JV games scheduled today. The games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The games will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy