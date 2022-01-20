ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Report: 15-year-old driver at fault for multi-car crash that destroyed Bennett’s Ace Hardware

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1e0y_0drBhxzY00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned new details about a dramatic crash that caused a semi-truck to plow through Bennett’s Ace Hardware on Jacksonville’s Westside last Friday.

In a crash report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday, a 15-year-old driver is cited as the cause of the incident that left five people hurt, including two of the store’s owners who were inside at the time.

According to the report, the teenage girl, who only has a learners’ permit, was attempting to turn onto Cahoon Road from Beaver Street when she pulled directly into the path of a sand truck. The report shows an 11-year-old was sitting in her passenger seat, but no adult was there. Florida law requires that teen drivers who have their learner permit be supervised at all times by another licensed driver who is at least 21 years old.

Action News Jax showed you dashcam footage, which captured the intense crash and the teen driver claimed she had a green arrow, but the report says dashcam footage shows otherwise. Action News Jax is not naming the driver because of her age.

A video that was recorded from a dash-mounted camera from inside the semi was released Wednesday and showed the semi driver had a green light at the time of the collision. The video showed the truck T-bone the sedan and crash into the store just seconds after. The trucking company told Action News Jax its driver was going 32 mph in the 35 mph zone.

“I feel bad for them because I don’t know if it was a case of, they had no choice,” Jonas Belizaire said. Belizaire is listed in the report and said his SUV was hit by the truck. He said his life flashed before his eyes when he saw the truck coming. He said he was leaving after picking up an extra house key when suddenly, a trip to the hardware store turned into a near-death experience.

“I got in the truck, threw my seatbelt on, threw it in reverse because I was tired and I was trying to get home,” he said. “As I threw it in reverse and start to backup, I heard a big boom and I look to my right and I saw the whole thing coming.”

Belizaire said he was thankful only the front part of his SUV came off.

“I feel like it’s a miracle because when I looked up the whole truck was coming for my truck and all of sudden it shifted, hit just the front and went into the building,” he said.

Glenn Bennett is family member of the store’s owners and didn’t comment on the report details but told Action News Jax that once he found out what happened he drove there immediately. “They were both seriously injured of course and both of them are still hospitalized,” Bennett said.

The 15-year-old was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic and a learner’s permit violation.

The building has since been condemned and will be demolished. As for Bennett, he said seeing the family business like this is heartbreaking.

“Well since our business was started by my parents in 1959, it’s been a main stay in that community for over 60 years,” he said. “I know it’s the family desire to see that business rebuilt in some way or form.”

Action News Jax also reached out to other people listed in the report but was either told ‘no comment’ or didn’t get a response.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

NotAgain
2d ago

The first thing wrong with this is 15 year olds aren’t even supposed to be driving without an adult in the car with them, much less another minor in the car too. It’s really sad because someone could have been killed. These young folks don’t think before they do . I really hope this young persons doesn’t get back behind the wheel without an adult in the car with them. And even then you have to slow down and look first !!!!

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Silver Alert issued for missing Ocala 86-year-old

OCALA, Fla. — Marion County police are looking for 86-year-old Edward Van-Steenburgh, who was last seen leaving the 15800 block of SW 11th Terrace Rd. in Ocala, Florida. Van-Steenburgh is described as a white male who is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has white hair with brown eyes.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Dallas police seize 42 fake paper license-plate tags in one-day operation

DALLAS — Police in Dallas seized 42 fake paper license plate tags during a one-day operation on Wednesday, authorities said. In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said the agency joined the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Homeland Security Investigations to make 149 traffic stops, tow 11 vehicles, make three arrests and recover four weapons and two stolen cars, The Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS, TX
Action News Jax

Texas deputy fatally shot during traffic stop in Houston

HOUSTON — A Texas deputy was fatally shot early Sunday during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, authorities said. Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and the gunman fled the scene, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said during a news conference. Galloway, who served in the Precinct...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident#Westside#Suv
Action News Jax

Texas woman accused of trying to buy another woman’s child at Walmart

CROCKETT, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of attempting to buy another woman’s child while they were in a self-checkout line at Walmart, authorities said. Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, of Crockett, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony, The Messenger of Marshall reported. She was booked into the Houston County Jail and was released Thursday after posting $50,000 bail, according to KPRC-TV.
CROCKETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Action News Jax

Bus used by homeless outreach group in Milwaukee destroyed by fire

MILWAUKEE — A bus used by a Milwaukee homeless outreach organization was destroyed by fire, authorities said. The Street Angels, which has two buses to distribute food, clothes and other resources to homeless people in the Milwaukee area, was set on fire at about 10:30 p.m. CST, Vicky Cordani, the organization’s vice president, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Action News Jax

Stray bullet kills sleeping UK astrophysicist Matthew Willson in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A British astrophysicist visiting the United States was killed Jan. 16 by a stray bullet that struck him as he lay in bed. Police confirmed the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. and that Matthew Willson, who was visiting his girlfriend in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, died of a single gunshot wound to the head after being transported to an area hospital, WSB-TV reported.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
83K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy