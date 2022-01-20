ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

LA Area Breaks Record For Most Filming Day Ever For Final Quarter Of 2021

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwnOU_0drBheSz00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Although the Omicron variant has taken a toll on the Southland, sparking a surge in coronavirus cases, the Hollywood industry appears to have weathered the COVID-19 storm and then some, with the L.A. region experiencing a record number of on-location filming days in the final quarter of 2021.

FilmLA, the nonprofit agency that coordinates film and television permits in the area, said Wednesday that the months of October through December had an all-time quarterly record of 10,780 shoot days, 4% more than the previous high of 10,359 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

L.A. also finished the 2021 season with more filming days overall than 2019 and 2020, FilmLA said.

Overall, last year had a total of 37,709 shoot days, which was 1.6% lower than the “pre-COVID average” and lower the number of shoot days in 2016, 2017 and 2018. However, 2021’s shoot days did exceed the number of shoot days in 2019 by 3.2%.

FilmLA reported that COVID-19 caused 2021 to begin with a soft start, but as cases declined in L.A. during the spring and summer, shoot days significantly increased, reaching 9,791 in the second quarter, 10,179 in the third quarter and finally 10,780 in the fourth quarter.

“This is an encouraging report by most indicators, but how production will fare in 2022 remains uncertain at this time,” FilmLA President Paul Audley said.

“With the highly contagious Omicron variant driving record COVID-19 cases in L.A. County, industry output is also affected. Just as 2021 got off to a slow start, the New Year has filmmakers feeling cautious, with many studios and production companies delaying their return to filming,” he said. “Our hope is that 2022 follows a similar trajectory as last year — with a slow, responsible start and strong end-of-year finish.”

Television production remained on par with the previous two quarters, with 4,925 shoot days in the final three months of 2021. For the year, television production had a record 18,560 shoot days, beating the previous record of 16,463 in 2016 by 18%.

Reality television also broke records, with 9,551 shoot days in 2021, a 129.8% increase over the pre-COVID average of 4,157.

Feature film production experienced the greatest impact from the pandemic, FilmLA said, with only 907 shoot days in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 17.3% decrease over the pre-COVID fourth-quarter average. Overall in 2021, feature films saw a 19.2% decrease below the pre-pandemic average, with only 3,406 shooting days. Films that shot locally included Netflix’s “Me Time,” “Your Place or Mine,” “The Gray Man,” and an untitled Jonah Hill project. Independent films shot locally included “He Went That Way,” “Way Down Bundy” and “Wild Chickens.”

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Actor Peter Dante, Regular In Adam Sandler Movies, Accused Of Antisemitic Remarks In Recent Lawsuit

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Actor Peter Dante has been sued by a man who alleges that Dante called him an “old Jew” and a sissy and chased him around a Santa Monica restaurant earlier this month. BOSTON, MA – JUNE 09: Peter Dante attends the That’s My Boy Boston Premiere at Regal Fenway Theater on June 9, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images) Plaintiff Scott Burns’ Santa Monica Superior Court lawsuit alleges assault, defamation-slander and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Burns seeks $1.5 million in damages in the suit brought Thursday. A representative for the 53-year-old “Grandma’s...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Much-Awaited Immersive Tupac Shakur Exhibit Opens In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new immersive museum experience celebrating the life and legacy of rap legend Tupac Shakur opens Friday in downtown Los Angeles. A raised black fist sculpture titled “Hang In There” and Black Panther flags are displayed in front of a recreation of the Black Panther HQ during the media preview of the exhibition “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” at L.A. Live on January 20, 2022. (Getty Images) “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” at The Canvas at L.A. Live, located at Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard. The 20,000-square-foot traveling exhibit, which will be open for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

‘I’m Gutted’: Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due To COVID-Related Delays

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Adele has announced her Las Vegas residency has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-related delays. The singer shared the news on Instagram saying, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.” All dates will be rescheduledMore info coming soon💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022 She continued, “Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry.” Her residency was set to begin tomorrow at Caesars Palace. According to her post, all dates will be rescheduled and there will be “more info coming soon.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

Black Restaurant Week Kicks Off Sunday In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Black Restaurant Week was expected to kick off Sunday in Long Beach highlighting some of the best culinary experiences in the area. Chef Quianna Bradley, one of the participants, said that this year marked a first for Black Restaurant Week in Long Beach, which was expected to feature a dozen chefs. “We’re going to be cooking and having different specials. On Tuesday, we’re going to do a pop-up at Trademark Brewery in Long Beach and you’ll be able to buy from everybody who will be there,” explained Bradley, who planned to make sweet and savory creme brulees. Many of the restaurants participating planned to offer outdoor dining. For a list of participating restaurants, click here.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
CBS LA

LA Musician Marty Roberts Of ‘Marty & Elayne’ Lounge Band Dies At 89

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Musician Marty Roberts, who performed with his wife for four decades at The Dresden in Los Feliz as part of the iconic jazz duo “Marty & Elayne,” has passed away. FILE — Marty and Elayne Roberts, in the Dresden Room in Los Feliz. Feb. 11, 2004. (Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) In a Facebook post Thursday, his daughter wrote that Roberts died on Jan. 13. “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven,” his daughter wrote. “Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Inland Empire Residents Brace For Gusting Santa Ana Winds

FONTANA (CBSLA) — The gusting Santa Ana winds battered the Inland Empire, especially near the Cajon Pass, on Friday, forcing some residents to change their weekend plans. “When we first moved in we thought the windows were going to come in on us,” said Fontana resident Jeff Miller. While Miller is ready to sell his Fontana home, the Santa Ana winds have forced him to push the open house viewing to next weekend out of fears that the strong winds would scare off potential buyers. (Credit: CBS) “Well, you don’t want to scare away all the [Los Angeles] people,” he said. “They come out here and they see that wind — it’s like ‘Well we’re going to look somewhere else.” In Corona, a construction project along the 15 and 91 freeways was also canceled this weekend because officials could make conditions too dangerous for crews. “I’m a truck driver so, yeah the winds hit the truck pretty hard,” said Victorville resident Luis Gallardo. Gallardo typically rides his motorcycle through the Cajon Pass to get back to work over the weekend, however with the winds and the potential safety hazards the Victorville man said he will just drive his truck back.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

‘Time Machine,’ ‘Toys In The Attic’ Actress Yvette Mimieux Dies At 80

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Yvette Mimieux, known for her roles in “Time Machine” and “Toys in the Attic,” has died. She was 80. Mimieux died in her sleep at her Bel Air home, where she was found early Tuesday, a family spokesperson said. The actress was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 1942 to a French father and a Mexican mother. She began her acting career early, appearing in eight films before the age of 21. She gained fame in the early 1960s with roles movies like “Where the Boys Are,” “Time Machine,” “A Light in the Piazza,” and “Toys in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

‘We Are Completely Devastated’ Hundreds Gather Outside Croft House To Mourn Brianna Kupfer,

HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — Hundreds gathered in front of Croft House to mourn the death of Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old UCLA student who was stabbed to death while working at the furniture store in Hancock Park. “We are completely devastated and can’t even fathom what the family is going through right now,” said Croft House co-owner Alex Segal. According to investigators, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith walked into the furniture store while Kupfer was working alone and stabbed her before fleeing the scene. Police said she texted a friend that she had a “bad vibe” about someone who had entered the store, and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Films#Film Production#Television Production#Cbsla#Omicron#Southland
CBS LA

LA County Reports Over 100 Deaths Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the highest amount of deaths due to COVID-19 in over 10 months – since March 2021 – with 102 deaths, nearly 40 higher than the previous high in January. They also reported 42,115 new positive cases in the county, a jump of over ten thousand from Wednesday’s total of 31,018. On top of this, hospitalizations reached 4,814 on Thursday, another increase over Wednesday’s total, and the highest since the winter surge in early 2021. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer disclosed that of the deaths reported on Thursday, 90% of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Following Texas Hostage Episode, LA Authorities Reaffirm Synagogue Safety

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – After last weekend’s hostage standoff at a synagogue in Texas, local and federal authorities held a news conference Friday morning in Los Angeles to address safety concerns for local synagogues. “We affirm no person should ever fear for their life when entering a house of worship a sacristy ever,” said Rabbi Sharon Brous from IKAR, a Jewish community-based in Los Angeles. Officials from the LAPD, FBI and Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federation of Greater L.A. hold a news conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2022. (CBSLA) The news conference at Temple Emanuel in Beverly Hills was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Several 911 Callers Reported Shawn Smith Sighting Before Arrest In Old Town Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Several calls to 911 reported seeing murder suspect Shawn Smith in Old Town Pasadena just before he was arrested, police said Thursday. One of those callers told the 911 operator the man he spotted looked very similar to the man wanted for stabbing Brianna Kupfer to death in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles. “So he had a black hoodie on. He had on, like, dark sweat pants. And he had a backpack, a black backpack that was very similar to the one I’ve seen in images,” the caller said. (credit: B. Tapia) Pasadena city officials say the call was...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

New Water Restrictions In Place For Thousands In Diamond Bar, Pomona, Walnut

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Walnut Valley Water District issued water restrictions Tuesday in response to the state’s ongoing drought situation. The WVWD Board of Directors declared a level 2 water shortage, which calls for a 20% drop in water use. The Walnut Valley Water District has about 100,000 customers in parts of Diamond Bar, Walnut, the City of Industry, Pomona, West Covina and an unincorporated area of Rowland Heights. Under the restrictions, residents are limited to watering their lawns only three days per week. There is also no watering between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Home car washes are also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
CBS LA

Suspect ID’d As Shawn Laval Smith In Murder Of Brianna Kupfer, Hancock Park Furniture Store Employee Found Stabbed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities identified a man wanted in the last week’s murder of an employee at a furniture store in Hancock Park. Shawn Laval Smith Tuesday night, police identified the suspect as Shawn Laval Smith. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 immediately. Thanks to private donations, a $50,000 reward offered by the city for information leading to Smith’s arrest has risen to $250,000. “We will find this vicious criminal, we will arrest him and we will get him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy