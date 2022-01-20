ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New outdoor market puts focus on wellness in Delray Beach

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
With vendors selling out of inventory and health and wellness professionals connecting with residents, the inaugural Coco Connections Market had a successful event Jan. 2 at Veterans Park in Delray Beach.

Featuring 30 vendors, free yoga, live music and a fitness truck, the wellness market’s goal is to offer the community an alternative to traditional farmers’ markets.

Coco Connections Market pops up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Sunday morning of every month at Veterans Park, 802 NE First St.

“It [the market] is basically a place for anyone in the area to come and meet their wellness community,” said Corey Heyman, the market’s founder.

“Unlike a regular farmers’ market, we have a ton of healing modalities for people to come and experience,” Heyman said. “Anything from acupuncture to massage [wellness]. We got cupping. We got heart reading. We got a medium there. That’s just the half of it.”

Heyman wants to grow Coco Connections Market over time and bring the event to other cities in South Florida.

“My idea was to bring the whole community together in a way to support the local small business, but also for people to kind of meet their local healers and maybe discover some healing modalities they didn’t know existed,” Heyman said. “Maybe try a new exercise class they weren’t aware of. Really, just where we can all support each other.”

The next market will be on Feb. 6.

Visit thecocoyogi.com/market .

