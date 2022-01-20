ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How Laura Pausini Adapted Her New Single’s Lyrics to Reflect Her Real-Life Journey

By Griselda Flores
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Laura Pausini heard the lyrics to “Caja” for the very first time, she knew instantly that the words were describing what she had just gone through during the pandemic. It’s not what Madame, the song’s songwriter, had intended to do with the lyrics. In fact, she...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

17 Lyrics From Adele's New Single That'll Have Your Followers Saying, "Oh My God"

Adele's 30 has been in heavy rotation for people pretty much everywhere since it was released in November. The songs, largely based on her split from husband Simon Konecki, are incredibly raw and real. Before the release of the album, she shared with Rolling Stone that she knew fans were expecting her divorce to make for a memorable album. "In reality, their responsibility as a fan is to want a good record and to hope I deliver," she said. "So I took it with a pinch of salt, and it was fine." And deliver she did — the album was the US's top-selling album in 2021 (despite it being released in December) and the only new release to sell a million copies. No big deal.
MUSIC
Variety

FKA Twigs Talks ‘Caprisongs’ Mixtape, Working With the Weeknd and ‘Learning to Turn Pain Into Joy’

With her just-released “Caprisongs” mixtape and a fresh affiliation with a new label, Atlantic, British singer-songwriter-producer FKA Twigs ups the ante on her eerily experimental sound and intimately nuanced lyrics and goes big. That’s not only because the genre-jumbling, multi-octave performer has invited brand-name featured guests such as Jorja Smith and the Weeknd to the party that is “Caprisongs.” Rather, it’s because the Gloucester, U.K.-born artist — real name Tahliah Barnett — is having any kind of party at all. The bottom line on Twigs has long been that her most ambitious music was deeply emotional and uncompromising. Darkly avant-garde, aggressive...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Brenda Cay Releases Her Heartfelt New Single “Talk About Nothing”

January 14th, 2022 (Nashville, TN): Brenda Cay releases her heartfelt new single “Talk About Nothing” today on all streaming and download platforms. “My husband and I laugh because we have the same conversation every day about what we want to eat and I told him, “There’s no-one else I’d rather talk about nothing with.” That was the inspiration for my new single, “Talk About Nothing.” It’s about being with that special someone that you are just so comfortable around that you can talk about anything – even those mundane things that add up to nothing. The chorus is playful and sexy with a twist. “When we turn out the lights and kiss, he’s the one I want to talk about nothing with.” – Brenda Cay.
NASHVILLE, TN
mxdwn.com

Poppy Releases New Single “3.14” Inspired by Her Cat

“Girls In Bikinis” singer, Poppy, has released her new single “3.14,” a song about her cat named ‘Pi.’ The song came out on January 11 via her app, PoppySphere, while also being shared on Youtube as well. With a run time of two minutes and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Pausini
NYLON

Mitski's "Love Me More" Lyrics Hint At A Strain With Her Art

When it comes to writing pining, desperate, and ultimately tragic love songs, no one does it like Mitski. Ahead of the release of her new album Laurel Hell, the acclaimed indie singer-songwriter has shared her fourth pre-album single, “Love Me More,” a frenetic, racing synth-pop track that hits all of above boxes, and continues her lineage of crafting turbulent love anthems that might, at times, make you worried for her well-being.
MUSIC
Billboard

Christina Aguilera & Ozuna Bless Fans With ‘Santo’ Video: Watch

Just hours before dropping her Spanish-language EP La Fuerza, Christina Aguilera delivers the Ozuna-assisted “Santo,” a hypnotizing, head-bobbing reggaeton song. Marking the first time the pair have collaborated on a track, “Santo” is the third single from Aguilera’s upcoming six-track set. It follows her first single, “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” as well as “Somos Nada,” both of which dropped in late 2021.
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

$tevoxcv reflects on his "Life" in vulnerable new single

British-Nigerian rapper $tevoxcv releases his new single "Life," a follow up to his 2021 release "Hypnotized." Produced by Midasmidi x Lenox, the track features a laidback R&B melody line that layers dark beats to create a brooding single boasting expertise. Recording music since the young age of 16, Steve Okolo...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Journey#Italian#Golden Globe
floodmagazine.com

Jenny Hval’s “Year of Love” Reflects on How a Concert Proposal Messed with Her

A few years ago Jenny Hval witnessed a proposal happening while she was performing. It was so affecting that she actually wrote a song about it, which she released today, called “Year of Love.” Hval’s experience witnessing this performance of commitment didn’t inspire romantic or excited feelings. Instead, it elicited questions about how her art impacts others, in addition to her own private choices that live alongside conflicting feelings.
MUSIC
Complex

‘This Is Real’: “Definition Please’ Star Ritesh Rajan Reflects on the Dramedy’s Journey

What a difference a year makes. Last January, I received an email out of the blue from none other than Sujata Day, who I’d known of initially from her work with Issa Rae. At the time, I wasn’t aware that her feature-length directorial debut, Definition Please, had been killing it on the festival circuit for a bit. Her email caught me at the right time, and her film—a dramedy centered around a former spelling bee champ and the issues in her Bengali-American family. It’s a touching indie film that felt fresh and blew me away, especially the performance from Ritesh Rajan (Russian Doll, Hot Mess Holiday), who plays Sonny, the brother of Sujata’s character Monica. As we learn more about Sonny and the issues he’s been dealing with (and how they impact his family), I got to see that Rajan—who I’d seen in Russian Doll and other projects, but never in a role this dense—act act. I’m no stranger to captivating indie performances, but I was impressed by his range and wanted to see this little film get released so everyone could feel what I felt.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Conan Gray Details the Downfall of a Toxic Relationship on ‘Jigsaw’

Conan Gray is going down the rock road — and he’s placing the sonic puzzle pieces in all of the right places. On Friday, the pop singer released “Jigsaw,” the latest single from his as of yet untitled forthcoming album. On the electric guitar-heavy track, the “Heather” singer details what it’s like to change himself for someone who doesn’t like him for who he is: “If changing my clothes/ Would make you like me more/ If changing my hair/ Would make you care/ Then I’d grab the kitchen scissors/ And cut myself to slivers/ For you,” he sings in the track’s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Watch Key Glock Honor Late Friend Young Dolph in New ‘Proud’ Music Video

The late Young Dolph is being honored by his longtime friend and collaborator Key Glock two months after his death. On Tuesday, Key Glock released a music video for his all-new track “Proud.” The single is set to be released on the upcoming Young Dolph tribute album Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph (Compilation), slated to be released Friday.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele’s Last Minute Cancellation Leaves Vegas, Fans Wondering: What Went Wrong?

While rescheduling may be difficult, the singer is not expected to face any serious liability despite the last-minute decision. Adele shocked fans on Thursday (Jan. 20) when she took to Instagram to explain that her Las Vegas residency — which was set to open the next day — had been postponed indefinitely due to production delays caused by COVID-19, fighting through tears as she explained, “We’ve run out time.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
dopecausewesaid.com

Marian Hill Drops Her New Single "little bit", Featuring GASHI

“little bit” (ft. GASHI) is the latest single from the upcoming third Marian Hill studio album, “why can’t we just pretend?”. The album almost didn’t happen at all. Before the pandemic Sam and Jeremy had gotten so exhausted and jaded that for a moment they felt...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy