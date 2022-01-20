How Laura Pausini Adapted Her New Single’s Lyrics to Reflect Her Real-Life Journey

What a difference a year makes. Last January, I received an email out of the blue from none other than Sujata Day, who I’d known of initially from her work with Issa Rae. At the time, I wasn’t aware that her feature-length directorial debut, Definition Please, had been killing it on the festival circuit for a bit. Her email caught me at the right time, and her film—a dramedy centered around a former spelling bee champ and the issues in her Bengali-American family. It’s a touching indie film that felt fresh and blew me away, especially the performance from Ritesh Rajan (Russian Doll, Hot Mess Holiday), who plays Sonny, the brother of Sujata’s character Monica. As we learn more about Sonny and the issues he’s been dealing with (and how they impact his family), I got to see that Rajan—who I’d seen in Russian Doll and other projects, but never in a role this dense—act act. I’m no stranger to captivating indie performances, but I was impressed by his range and wanted to see this little film get released so everyone could feel what I felt.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO