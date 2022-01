Adele broke the news Thursday (Jan. 20) that she is rescheduling her 2022 Las Vegas residency due to delivery delays and her team members having COVID. In a tearful video posted to her Instagram, the English superstar said, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now.”

