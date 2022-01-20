Study simulates how COVID can be transmitted among airplane passengers

We're learning more about the transmission of the coronavirus between passengers on a plane.

A new study published in the journal "Indoor Air" simulated the transmission of the coronavirus on two international flights.

Researchers generated droplets of the virus by having an infected person cough, talk and breathe in the airplanes' cabin.

They found that the coronavirus traveled with the cabins' air distribution and was inhaled by other passengers.

The study also found that wearing masks and reducing conversations could help to reduce the risk of exposure on flights.