ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study simulates how COVID can be transmitted among airplane passengers

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D87LS_0drBhEiD00

We're learning more about the transmission of the coronavirus between passengers on a plane.

A new study published in the journal "Indoor Air" simulated the transmission of the coronavirus on two international flights.

Researchers generated droplets of the virus by having an infected person cough, talk and breathe in the airplanes' cabin.

They found that the coronavirus traveled with the cabins' air distribution and was inhaled by other passengers.

The study also found that wearing masks and reducing conversations could help to reduce the risk of exposure on flights.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

COVID-19 Is Linked To More Diabetes Diagnoses Among Kids, CDC Study Finds

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 may be linked to a lifelong health problem for some children who contract the disease. The study, published on January 7, found that children and teens are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes a month or more after their COVID infection, compared to those who did not have COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cough#Aircraft#Journal
Boston Globe

Can cannabis really prevent COVID? Not quite, but new study shows promise

Naturally occurring compounds in the cannabis plant appear to prevent the coronavirus from binding with human cells, scientists in Oregon said this week, potentially pointing the way toward a hemp-based supplement that could lower both the risk and severity of COVID-19 infections. But that doesn’t mean it’s time to pack...
OREGON STATE
San Antonio Current

Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, study finds

According to a new study by researchers affiliated with Oregon State University, compounds found in cannabis can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from infecting human cells. An abstract of the study was published Monday in the Journal of Natural Products. The researchers found that two compounds, cannabigerolic acid (CBGA)...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TravelPulse

New Study Shows Americans Comfortable Traveling Among COVID Variants

A new survey from the healthcare industry highlights Americans' attitudes toward travel. Currently, there are more than 700,000 new infections reported on average each day, according to Reuters, but new data suggests that one in three Americans is willing to take these numbers in stride and continue to travel, shop, dine and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy