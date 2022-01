The startup is now running a pilot in readiness for the commercial launch of EV buses in Kenya later this year, and across Africa by the end of 2023. Opibus has over the last five years been in the business of future-proofing existing gasoline and diesel vehicles by converting them to electric. EVs come with a range of benefits, including a reduced cost of transport and no carbon emissions. The startup, which was founded in 2017 by Filip Gardler, Filip Lövström and Mikael Gånge, has so far converted more than 170 vehicles for different clients including mining companies and tour firms.

