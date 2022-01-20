ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hut 8 to Buy TeraGO’s Cloud and Colocation Business

By Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf
smarteranalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Hut 8 Mining CEO Jaime Leverton said, “As a team of Bitcoin and blockchain bulls, we are...

www.smarteranalyst.com

christcenteredgamer.com

Reasons Why Cloud Computing Is Important for Your Business

By 2025, the global cloud computing market is estimated to garner $832 billion value. It shows that cloud computing is not a new business module or strategy now. Millions of entrepreneurs are heading their small, medium, and growing businesses to cloud computing. However, the newness and complexity of cloud computing...
COMPUTERS
smarteranalyst.com

Close Brothers Group Delivers Positive Performance

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Close Brothers Group (LON: CBG) published a trading update Friday, ahead of its 2022 half-year end. Close Brothers will publish its half-year results for the six months ending on January 31, 2022, on March 15, 2022. Close Brothers Group is a British merchant banking group, offering loans, deposits, wealth management, and securities trading.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Robinhood Starts Crypto Wallets Roll Out

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Robinhood (HOOD) has started rolling out crypto wallets as it looks to make it easier for people to send and receive virtual assets such as Ethereum on their brokerage accounts. The rollout will target 1,000 users out of a waitlist of about 1.6...
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

The Real Brokerage Buys Expetitle

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The Real Brokerage (TSE: REAX), a technology-focused global real estate brokerage, announced Friday that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued shares and outstanding interests of Expetitle, pursuant to a stock purchase agreement dated January 20, 2022. The aggregate purchase...
REAL ESTATE
channele2e.com

MSP Acquisition: Intelitechs Buys Microsoft Partner Total Cloud IT

Utah-based managed IT services provider (MSP) Intelitechs has acquired Microsoft partner Total Cloud IT. Financial Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 85 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.
UTAH STATE
smarteranalyst.com

Interactive Brokers Beats Q4 Expectations

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Despite the beat, shares of the U.S.-based automated electronic broker dropped 1.3% during the extended trading session on January 18. Q4 Numbers. Adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share gained 20.3% year-over-year, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $0.80...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Microsoft Buys Activision With One Eye on the Cloud

Long-suffering shareholders — not to mention canny value investors — were rewarded for their patience in Activision Blizzard (ATVI, $65.39) Tuesday when Microsoft (MSFT, $310.20) agreed to pay $68.7 billion, or $95 a share in cash, for the troubled video game publisher. After all, ATVI, the developer of...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
nojitter.com

Cloud Drives Operations Efficiencies in Most Business Sectors

Based on feedback from my No Jitter article, 9 Business and Technology Trends From the Trenches of 2021, we felt that two of the trends—hybrid cloud and cloud consolidation, needed a deeper dive. These two trends are dependent on each other, predominantly as they are driven by the same strategic initiative—simplifying IT governance and operations. However, the more significant impact of hybrid cloud and cloud consolidation is improved business operations capability.
TECHNOLOGY
smarteranalyst.com

Hotel Chocolat Q2 Revenue Rises 37%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Hotel Chocolat (LON: HOTC), a U.K. premium chocolatier and omnichannel retailer, announced a trading update for the 13-week period (Q2) and 26-week period (H1) ending December 26, 2021, on Tuesday. Strong Recovery in Christmas Quarter. Revenue for Q2 increased 37% year-over-year. Revenue for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
paloaltonetworks.com

Cloud Security Survey: Better Security Drives Better Business Outcomes

At the risk of undermining my own career, I'm going to bring you all in on a secret: cloud security does not exist. Rather, there is "scale the business" security, "better serve our customers" security, "drive innovation" security… the list goes on. This is a bit of a joke, of course. Cloud security is very real. But this highlights one of the lessons learned from our second-annual industry survey, The State of Cloud Native Security Report, 2022 – stronger security can help improve other business outcomes.
TECHNOLOGY
smarteranalyst.com

AWS & TD Synnex Collaborates to Enhance Digital Offerings

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has inked a new strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) company, to help small and medium-sized businesses and public sector organizations expand their customer bases. According to Synnex, a provider of B2B IT services globally, the enhanced range...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

TD Launches New App for Stock Trading

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. TD Direct Investing (TSE: TD) has launched a new mobile trading app, TD Easy Trade. With its simple, user-friendly design and built-in tutorials, TD Easy Trade makes it easy for new investors. According to a TD survey conducted for TD Easy Trade, three-quarters (74%) of Canadians surveyed believe they need experience before they can start trading and investing, and 30% have never invested because they think they don’t have enough money to do it.
INTERNET
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba shares fall 4% on report of U.S. investigation of company's cloud business

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares fell as much as 4% Tuesday following a report that U.S. officials are investigating the Chinese Internet giant's cloud business over national security concerns. According to Reuters, the Commerce Department is looking into how Alibaba (BABA) stores the data of American clients and customers, personal information and...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Cloud video surveillance firm Cloudastructure buys smart parking startup Visionful

Artificial intelligence-powered cloud video surveillance firm Cloudastructure Inc. announced today it has agreed a deal to acquire the smart parking startup Visionful Inc. for an undisclosed fee. The acquisition, expected to close by the end of the month, will add license plate recognition and more analytics capabilities to the company’s...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Hut 8 Mining Joins Business Renewables Centre Canada

Hut 8 Mining CEO Jaime Leverton said, “We are committed to building a business focused on driving industry awareness around sustainability practices in the digital asset mining and blockchain ecosystem. We are thrilled to be the first digital asset mining company to join the BRC Canada and look forward to the opportunity to be a part of an organization that is focused on driving change and renewable energy adoption in Canada.”
INDUSTRY
Forbes

Cloud-Based APIs And The Future Of Business Applications

Eugene Xiong is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services. The way software is developed and functions has changed dramatically in recent years. For example, we’ve moved away from linear software development to more agile methodologies that segment projects into smaller components that can be developed simultaneously. We’ve also moved away, in many cases, from on-premises applications to the cloud, making those applications available to more people more cost-effectively than ever.
SOFTWARE
scmagazine.com

New cloud-based service offers UTM gateway alternative to small businesses

Zyxel announced Monday a new cloud service that delivers similar security features to a UTM gateway, but runs directly on Zyxel access points inside a retail store or small office. Shawn Rogers, market development manager at Zyxel, said the new product – the connect and protect (CNP) access point security...
SMALL BUSINESS
information-age.com

Cloud debates putting businesses at a standstill – debunking the myths

Sal Laher, chief digital and information officer at IFS, identifies the cloud myths that are putting businesses at a standstill. From reading the press you might think the debate around migrating business applications to the cloud is over, but the reality is different. The benefits around scalability, remote access and increased agility, innovation and cost control are clear. Yet, the truth is too many businesses are still talking about the cloud, rather than implementing it. The endless debate about the potential drawbacks consumes time, cost and resources and can paralyse decision-making about cloud deployment. I speak with a degree of confidence and experience having deployed and transformed 90% of our estate into the cloud, including mission critical applications like our ERP as well as business critical applications like payroll — most of the concerns that arise in these conversations are misplaced. The cloud has always been surrounded by various myths, but there are four we should debunk because of their damaging persistence. These are:
TECHNOLOGY

