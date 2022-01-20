ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomis Solutions Names Fintech Veteran George Neal as Chief Product Officer, Promotes Prashant Balepur to SVP, Corporate Strategy

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, recently announced the appointment of George Neal as chief product officer. In this role, Neal will oversee strategy and development for new and existing products across all Nomis industry verticals. With a renewed...

