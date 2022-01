Following what happened tonight, are you interested to learn more about The Tourist season 1 episode 4 when it airs next week?. At this point, we should go ahead and now say that we’re at the halfway point in the season! More than likely, we’re going to see things continue to build from one week to the next. There’s a lot of shocking stuff that we’re going to see unfold. We have to get some sort of answers as to what’s next for The Man, and how we’re going to continue to see his journey unfold. Let’s just go ahead and hope that the show finds a way to tie together some of the loose ends.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO