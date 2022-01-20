Pioneer Woman Egg Custard Pie

Humble Pie is as Pacific Northwest as it gets: the plates are compostable, the ingredients are locally-sourced, and the patio is loaded with picnic tables under string lights and catty-corner to a chicken coop. It’s a bizarre experience to eat Neapolitan pizzas and draught pints of Washington beer while listening to ambient clucking, but it totally works. Also important: the pizzas are excellent. Get the margherita with fresh mozzarella if you’re feeling classic, and the “whole hog” (prosciutto, bacon, pulled pork, tomato sauce, mozzarella) if you plan to eat a salad tomorrow. Vegetarians, don’t let that scare you away - there are options for you too.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO