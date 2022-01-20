ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Forms International Hub to Bolster DTC Business

By Devina Lohia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled its plan to create a new hub for international content creation, International Content and Operations. The new hub aims to expand Disney’s pipeline of local and regional content, and to accelerate growth of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business globally. The newly created group will...

Related
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
Variety

Former Warner Bros. Exec Scott Rowe Launches Communications Company SRowe2000 Media

Former Warner Bros. marketing and communication exec Scott Rowe is unveiling his own shingle. Rowe has launched SRowe2000 Media, which will focus on strategic communication, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution. Initial clients include Premiere Digital, NATPE and a technology start-up set to be announced at a later date. He is also serving as a PR consultant to Eric Strong, who is running for LA County Sheriff. Rowe plans to continue his work in the entertainment industry as well as media, technology, conferences, start-ups, legal and personal development sectors. Rowe spent 27 years at Warner Bros. in a...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Disney (DIS) Reinforces Focus on International Streaming

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is pulling out all stops to attract international viewers to its streaming platforms. The company recently announced a reorganization in its ranks and the formation of a new unit to produce local and regional content for Disney Plus. A newly formed International Content and Operations...
BUSINESS
mmobomb.com

gamigo Forms Launch Department To Facilitate Future Acquisitions "For International Publishing"

Gamigo doesn't look like it's done making purchases. The game developer and publisher announced today that it is forming "a new launch department as part of the publisher's strategy to expand its roster of titles and enter new markets." Its purpose is to support gamigo's strategy of picking up new properties, like the recently acquired Fractured Online, and providing support to its developer partners.
VIDEO GAMES
smarteranalyst.com

Amazon’s AWS Teams with Telenor to Accelerate Telecommunications Modernization

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com Amazon (AMZN) cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services and Telenor ASA (TELNY) have joined forces to enable more 5G and edge services in select industries. The agreement builds on a longstanding collaboration that seeks to enhance the modernization of telecommunications. Amazon is a U.S. company that offers a platform for online shopping, in addition to offering cloud computing services. Amazon’s upcoming earnings report for Q4 2021 is scheduled for February 03, 2022. AMZN shares fell 1.65% to close at $3125.98 on January 19.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Walt Disney Company Launches International Content Hub

The Walt Disney Company is creating a new hub for international content creation that will support the expansion of the company’s direct-to-consumer business and enhance the local and regional content for its streaming services. Rebecca Campbell will serve as of the new hub, according to the announcement Wednesday (Jan....
BUSINESS
SFGate

Disney Reorgs Streaming Business, Names Joe Earley President of Hulu

Disney reorganized its global direct-to-consumer streaming organization, including installing Joe Earley, formerly head of Disney Plus marketing and operations, as president of Hulu. As part of the reorg, Disney is creating a new hub for international content creation under the direction of Rebecca Campbell as chairman, International Content and Operations....
BUSINESS
disneydining.com

Disney+ to Make Big International Push, Promotes Disney Veteran to Lead the Way

When it launched in 2019, Disney+ quickly garnered over one million subscribers, and that number now stands at nearly 119 million. Disney+ promised subscribers not only thousands of movies and television series from Disney’s extensive vault, but also a ton of new and original programming from Marvel, Pixar, and LucasFilm. In the time since its launch, the number of new subscribers Disney has seen join its streaming service has slowed considerably, so now Disney is thinking more outside the continental United States.
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Disney names Rebecca Campbell as new international content group lead

(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co on Wednesday named company executive Rebecca Campbell as the lead for its new hub for international content creation to expand regional content for its streaming services. Campbell will oversee the creation of more locally produced content to fuel the growth of Disney+, Hulu, and Star+, as...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Disney Ramps Up Its D2C Biz: Campbell To Lead 'Content Creation Hub', Earley Named Hulu President

Looking to ramp up content production for its worldwide direct-to-consumer business, Walt Disney is expanding the role of Rebecca Campbell, now chairman, international content and operations, for Walt Disney. Campbell will lead a new “international content creation hub,” as well as overseeing all of Disney’s international media teams. She reports...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Disney builds international hub to feed streaming content needs

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has erased morning losses alongside news that it's created an international content creation hub to support streaming growth around the world. The company has named Rebecca Campbell as chairman, International Content and Operations, charged with fueling an expanding pipeline of local and regional content for the company's direct-to-consumer services. She'll also continue oversight of international media teams worldwide, reporting directly to CEO Bob Chapek.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Disney reorganises to boost DTC

To support the ongoing expansion of The Walt Disney Company’s direct-to-consumer business around the world and fuel the expanding pipeline of local and regional content for its streaming services, the Company is creating a new hub for international content creation under the direction of Rebecca Campbell as Chairman, International Content and Operations.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Disney Creates Hub Focused On International Content Creation

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has created a new hub for international content creation to serve its streaming services platforms. What Happened: The new hub comes in response to the rapid expansion of its streaming offerings, with 179 million subscriptions across the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu platforms as of the end of fiscal year 2021, Disney announced Wednesday.
BUSINESS
41nbc.com

Morning Business Report: Disney is raising prices

Verizon and AT&T said they would delay the new 5G cellular service near some airports, adverting potentially devastating disruptions for passengers. U.S. companies are expected to pay an average 3.4% raise to workers in 2022. This growth would be higher than in 2020 and 2021. All types of positions are considered, regardless of seniority.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Ford Hires Stripe to Boost its E-commerce Plans

The deal aligns with the company’s turnaround initiatives announced under its current CEO, Jim Farley. Notably, shares of the leading auto giant have gained 151% over the past year. Details of the deal. Founded in 2010, Stripe is an online payment startup and sells software that enables businesses to...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Vuzix Deepens Partnership with AMA; Street Says Buy

To bolster the ability to provide remote collaboration for the deskless workforce, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) announced that it has reinforced its partnership with AMA. Vuzix engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, sale, and supply of augmented reality wearable display devices, while AMA provides assisted reality and workflow management software solutions.
SOFTWARE
smarteranalyst.com

Citi Nearing Sale of India Retail Business and China Assets

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Global financial services provider Citigroup, Inc. (C) is streamlining its business with the strategic sale of non-performing assets and business units. Shares of Citi closed down 1.3% at $66.93 on January 14 after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter results, but warned of cost...
BUSINESS

