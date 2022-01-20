ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Update: 'This Was a Targeted Attack,' Says Red Cross

By Mihir Bagwe
inforisktoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData on more than 515,000 highly vulnerable people has been compromised as the result of a supply chain cyberattack, the International Committee of the Red Cross has disclosed. While the ICRC declined to name the partner that was hacked, Crystal Wells, media and editorial manager of the ICRC, tells...

www.inforisktoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Red Cross cyber attack exposed data on 515,000 vulnerable people

GENEVA (AP) - The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is best known for helping war victims, says hackers broke into servers hosting its data and gained access to personal, confidential information on more than a half-million vulnerable people. The Geneva-based agency said Wednesday the breach by unknown intruders...
GENEVA, IL
threatpost.com

Red Cross Begs Attackers Not to Leak Stolen Data for 515K People

A cyberattack forced the Red Cross to shut down IT systems running the Restoring Family Links system, which reunites families fractured by war, disaster or migration. The Red Cross is imploring threat actors to show mercy by abstaining from leaking data belonging to 515,000+ “highly vulnerable” people. The data was stolen from a program used to reunite family members split apart by war, disaster or migration.
PUBLIC SAFETY
latesthackingnews.com

Red Cross Cyber Attack Resulted In Data Breach Affecting 515K People

Cybercriminals have once again targeted a vital organization, continuing with their nasty practices. The latest cyber attack happened at the Red Cross, where the hackers successfully pilfered data of thousands of vulnerable individuals. Red Cross Faced A Cyber Attack. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has recently admitted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
Person
Marietje Schaake
Lake Geneva Regional News

Switzerland Red Cross Hack

GENEVA (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is best known for helping war victims, says hackers broke into servers hosting its data and gained access to personal, confidential information on more than a half-million vulnerable people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
northwestmoinfo.com

Red Cross Says Blood Supply At Crisis Level

The American Red Cross says the national blood supply has reached a crisis level with less than a one-day supply in many areas, the worst such supply crisis in more than a decade. The Red Cross says the dangerously low blood supply levels are posing risks to patient care and...
NFL
96.1 The Eagle

Red Cross Says Blood Shortage Could Be Dangerous For Patients

The American Red Cross is facing a dangerously low blood supply, with its inventory at a crisis level. Officials say it's the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types on hand and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals.
ONEIDA, NY
Newsbug.info

More than100 dead or wounded in latest Yemen airstrike, Red Cross says

More than 100 people were killed or wounded Friday when the Saudi-led coalition bombed a prison operated by Yemen’s Houthi fighters in their northern stronghold of Saada, the International Committee of the Red Cross said, days after an attack on Abu Dhabi led to an escalation in the war.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#Personal Data#Icrc#Crystal Wells#Ismg#Red Crescent Movement
AFP

Yemen rescuers comb rubble as coalition slammed over prison attack

Yemeni rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors Sunday, two days after an attack on a prison killed at least 70 people, as an aid group said the Saudi-led coalition has "no way to deny" it hit the facility in an air strike. Digging through the debris with their bare hands, the rescue teams combed the destroyed prison in rebel-held Saada, with nearby hospitals already overwhelmed by more than 200 killed or wounded. "Rescue operations are still ongoing," International Committee of the Red Cross spokesman Basheer Omar told AFP, adding they were still looking for "missing and dead people". The Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Iran-backed rebels since 2015 has denied carrying out the attack. It coincided with another strike further south that knocked out the country's internet. The network was still down on Sunday, the NetBlocks web monitor said.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox 19

National blood crisis may put patients at risk, Red Cross says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The American Red Cross said they are facing a dangerously low blood supply. Their inventory is at crisis levels. According to the Red Cross, doctors are being forced to decide which patients receive blood transfusions and who must wait. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to...
CINCINNATI, OH
inforisktoday.com

Teardown: Fake Ransomware Targeting Ukrainian Government

More information continues to emerge about destructive malware that infected some government systems in Ukraine. But the malware, which is built to leave PC hard drives corrupted and unrecoverable, only affected a small number of systems, and numerous questions about the incident remain unanswered. Here's what's known: Last Thursday, about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
Netherlands
inforisktoday.com

Ukraine Cyber Attacks: A Case of Hacktivism?

The latest edition of the ISMG Security Report features an analysis of whether the cyberattacks that hit Ukraine's government agencies last week are attributable to any group or nation-state along with updates to the cybersecurity executive order and illicit cryptocurrency trends. In this report, you'll hear (click on player beneath...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrfalp.com

Red Cross Says Nation Facing Worst Blood Shortage in More Than a Decade

The organization said on Tuesday that the “national blood crisis” is threatening patient care and forcing doctors to make tough choices about who is able to receive blood transfusions, and it’s urging people to donate. In recent weeks, the Red Cross — which provides some 40% of...
NFL
ktvo.com

American Red Cross says new blood donors dropped 34% in 2021

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — When you donate blood, you're not just helping someone who is in danger. You could be saving up to three lives. A blood shortage is an extremely dangerous situation and doctors say in a time of crisis, it could be life-threatening. "Having a blood shortage is...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
hot967.fm

Red Cross needs blood

The country is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade while COVID-19 continues to surge across the country. “The Red Cross is asking people across the entire country to roll up a sleeve right now to ensure people receive the care they need, all blood types are needed right now, especially type o positive and o negative.”
CHARITIES
FOX40

Mutinous soldiers take over Burkina Faso military barracks

Mutinous soldiers seized control of a military base in Burkina Faso's capital Sunday, raising fears of a coup attempt in the West African nation as gunfire rang out for hours amid growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy