TransAlta president and CEO John Kousinioris said, “We are pleased to announce that our annual outlook highlights continuing strong cash flow expectations for 2022. Our fleet remains well positioned to capture the ongoing strength we see in the Alberta merchant market. We also remain focused on growth that creates value for our shareholders as we work to deliver on our 2 GW renewables growth target by 2025. In 2021, our team secured 600 MW of new renewables projects demonstrating our competitiveness and capability to deliver our growth strategy across all our geographies.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO