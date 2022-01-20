Next phase of Houbolt Road Bridge and interchange begins in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — The next phase of construction on the new Houbolt Road Bridge and interchange in Joliet is ready, Gov JB Pritzker announced Thursday.



The project is part of the $33.2 billion dollar Rebuild Illinois initiative.

The toll bridge will be completed through a public private partnership. CenterPoint Properties is investing $170 million in the project. It includes a new interchange configuration as well, a critical interchange and access point for Joliet.

The project’s goal is to reduce congestion on I-80 and traffic near near Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery and Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie along Illinois 53, officials said.

“I’m happy to see the progress being made on the construction of the Houbolt Road Bridge. We know, moving forward, the critical role this will play as development continues around the two intermodal ports in our region,” Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said in a statement. “The public-private partnership we have forged is a model for major capital improvements moving forward.”

The construction is a large part of the 16 miles of I-80 the state is reconstructing and updating. The area has not been updated in about 50 years. It will also help traffic get to and from the country’s largest inland port.

Work will begin with relocation of utilities this winter, weather permitting, with construction starting soon after that, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The project is estimated to reach completion by 2023.



