Profiles in Leadership: Marcel Lehner, CISO, MM Group

Neda Pitt has been named Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Globality, a vendor sourcing platform. Pitt joins Globality from Lam Research, where she was Deputy CISO, building out governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and identity and access management (IAM) programs across information technology (IT) and information security to create an enterprise-wide approach to security. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Information Security at Cisco Systems and Director of Identity Management at VF Corporation. She is passionate about women in technology and dedicates her time to encouraging others to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
