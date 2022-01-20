ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Profiles in Leadership: Marcel Lehner, CISO, MM Group

By Mathew J. Schwartz
inforisktoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Marcel Lehner was hired to be the CISO of MM Group in Vienna, his mandate from the board of directors was to better embed information security throughout the organization. To do that, "you need to have a lot of energy," as well as network not just with other...

www.inforisktoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

Jon France named CISO at (ISC)²

(ISC)² appointed Jon France, CISSP, as its first chief information security officer (CISO). In this role, France will report directly to CEO Clar Rosso and will be responsible for leading all cybersecurity operations while serving as an inspirational advocate for security best practices around the world. France brings more...
BUSINESS
inforisktoday.com

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products Rebrand as Trellix

Endpoint detection and response software news flash: The entity formerly known as McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products has a new name. On Wednesday, private equity owner Symphony Technology Group rebranded the concern as Trellix. "The EDR/XDR space - antivirus in old money - keeps evolving" Trellix's chief enterprise competition in...
BUSINESS
eWeek

The Successful CISO: How to Build Stakeholder Trust

If we track the recent progress of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), there’s good reason to wonder if they are headed toward the visibility once reserved for CEOs, given how today’s dramatic security challenges have boosted their profile. In a relatively short time, we’ve seen cybersecurity move...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ciso#Cyberedboard#Austrian#The Mm Group#Siemens#Ismg
Radio Business Report

Renamed Hearst Media Production Group Cements Leadership

Until now, it has been known as Litton Entertainment. That name is being phased out, as a senior leadership team has been formed to serve on what will now be known as Hearst Media Production Group. Three executives will take newly created positions at Hearst Media Production Group, which was...
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

Lenny Maly named Granicus CISO

Lenny Maly has been tapped by Granicus to serve as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Maly will lead the company’s dedicated security organization, helping set new cloud-security standards that enable accelerated government digital transformation. Maly joins Granicus with more than 11 years of experience in senior...
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

Neda Pitt appointed CISO of Globality

Neda Pitt has been named Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Globality, a vendor sourcing platform. Pitt joins Globality from Lam Research, where she was Deputy CISO, building out governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and identity and access management (IAM) programs across information technology (IT) and information security to create an enterprise-wide approach to security. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Information Security at Cisco Systems and Director of Identity Management at VF Corporation. She is passionate about women in technology and dedicates her time to encouraging others to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

Redefining the CISO-CIO Relationship

Most companies today recognize the importance of having a leader tasked with keeping the organization's information assets protected from data breaches, cyberattacks, and bad actors. With tech ubiquitous across every sector and the real risk of a company's very existence being compromised, we've finally arrived at a place where the significance of cybersecurity is universally understood.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
Beta News

How to transform the role of a CISO for the digital-first economy

With any business venture, all organizations aim to minimize downside risks and maximize upside opportunities at some basic level. With the rapid transition to digital-first technologies, organizations are offering new products to improve customer experiences by delivering the value proposition of any time, any place. But with convenience often comes risk.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Who Should the CISO Report to?

The CISO is primarily responsible for the curation, development and execution of cyber security strategy and policy. The CEO on the other hand is focused on developing the strategy for business operations, resource allocation and the overall development of the business. Most organizations are setup to have the CISO report to the CEO or CFO, but very few are designed to have it reporting to the board. This is exactly the type of clear thinking that is needed for a business to thrive with an empowered CISO. The board of directors is a powerful group of individuals that are appropriately abstracted from the operations of a business.
ECONOMY
inforisktoday.com

From the Trenches: Remediating Widespread Apache Log4j Flaw

Exploitable vulnerabilities in the widely used Apache Log4j logging software have left security teams scrambling to identify where the software is used in their environment as well as how to guard against it being exploited. "What we've seen with Log4j through a lot of investigations that we're doing here at...
SOFTWARE
inforisktoday.com

How 'The Great Resignation' Is Affecting Cybersecurity

People are leaving their jobs in droves during "The Great Resignation," and the cybersecurity industry is not immune to the trend. Mike Hamilton, the former CISO for the city of Seattle, warns organizations about the opportunities this presents for cybercriminals and outlines how employers can work to retain talent. "The threat activity is sky-high right now," he says, but at the same time, "our bench strength is going down."
SEATTLE, WA
inforisktoday.com

Identity Market Likely to Consolidate in 2022

In 2022, there will be a push for identity management capabilities that are behind the scenes and built into processes, says Peter Tapling, a member of the Board Advisory Group for U.S. Faster Payments Council. "The move to digital will continue to drive innovation in the way people will manage...
MARKETS
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
BUSINESS
inforisktoday.com

JPMorgan Chase Invests $12 Billion in Security Updates

JPMorgan Chase announced it will earmark $12 billion for technological updates - including cloud migration, upgrading legacy architecture, data strategy, and emerging technologies. About half of this budget will go toward security modernization, while the other half will be invested into digital innovation, according to Jeremy Barnum, the finance firm's CFO, who spoke at a recent quarterly earnings call.
BUSINESS
inforisktoday.com

Healthcare Cybersecurity: Why Resilience is No Longer Enough

Over the past decade, many healthcare cybersecurity programs have evolved from "recovery" to "resilience." But Jon Moore of Clearwater says resilience is no longer sufficient against relentless attackers. He now promotes a philosophy that embraces "antifragility," including more and varied testing. Moore, Chief Risk Officer and SVP Consulting Services at...
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

VOLUMETRIC BUILDING COMPANIES AND POLCOM GROUP COMPLETE MERGER, SOLIDIFYING A GLOBAL LEADERSHIP POSITION IN MODULAR CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY

Merger Will Revolutionize Construction Sector; Positions VBC to Better Address Global Housing Crisis. PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumetric Building Companies (VBC), one of the United States' largest multifamily volumetric modular and components businesses, announced today that the company has merged with Polcom Group (Polcom), a premium steel modular building and custom furniture manufacturing conglomerate for the hospitality market. The deal will revolutionize the construction industry by combining VBC's innovative wood construction technology with Polcom's advanced steel modular system. The Polcom merger closely follows VBC's recent purchase of Katerra, Inc. assets, including their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility operations and offices in Tracy, CA.
CONSTRUCTION
TechCrunch

A CISO’s playbook for responding to zero-day exploits

But the discovery of the newest widespread critical vulnerability, Log4Shell, ruined the industry’s holiday season. It’s the biggest cybersecurity threat to emerge in years, thanks to the near ubiquity of Java in web applications and the popularity of the Log4j library. Due to its unprecedented scale, compounded by the fact that it is not easy to find, getting rid of this bug from your IT environment isn’t a “one-and-done” activity.
SOFTWARE
inforisktoday.com

Microsoft Finds SolarWinds Vulnerability Amid Log4j Search

Microsoft researchers tracking Apache Log4j exploits last week discovered a previously undisclosed vulnerability in SolarWinds' Serv-U software, which the firm has since confirmed and patched. Jonathan Bar, a security researcher with the tech giant, last week tweeted, "When hunting for log4j exploit attempt I noticed attacks coming from serv-u.exe. Taking...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy