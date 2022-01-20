ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rainbow Six Extraction Advance Tips Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction requires a tactical approach. Going in guns blazing will almost always end up with a team wipe. So, to help improve your Incursion success rate, we created this Rainbow Six Extraction Advance Tips Guide. Still a beginner? Feel free to head over to...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Turtle Beach Recon Controller Review

Why go for a third-party controller when Xbox already has several excellent options on hand? Turtle Beach has set out to make a case for non-Xbox-branded controllers, veering slightly away from its usual gaming headset offerings to give us the Recon Controller. Well-constructed and great performing, this gamepad sets itself apart with useful extras like audio enhancement, button remapping, and cooling grips, all for the same price as the Xbox Wireless Controller. Like with everything else, it comes with a small list of drawbacks: there’s a bit of a learning curve to use some of its features, and it doesn’t offer a wireless connection. But considering the features and performance it brings to the table, it’s a compelling rival to what Xbox has on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Nightingale Will Draw From the Lessons Of Mass Effect And Dragon Age In Crafting Its Magical World

Aaryn Flynn is enamored with the idea of a sense of place. His Improbable studio in Edmonton, Inflexion, attests that it's devoted to "creating places," and by extension communities and spaces that feel meaningful to those who inhabit them. It's a goal that carries some significant weight coming from a studio staffed and led by the creators of Mass Effect's Normandy and Dragon Age's Skyhold.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Rainbow Six Extraction: Is There a Difficulty Achievement & Trophy? Answered

Ubisoft’s latest entry in the Rainbow Six franchise represents a marked departure from the typically military/anti-terrorism theme that has up until this point been a hallmark. This time around, players are tasked with fending off an alien threat. Many of the mechanics and systems, however, are lifted straight from Siege, and so tactical shooting is still very much the order of the day. That means challenging gameplay; but is there a Rainbow Six Extraction difficulty achievement and trophy for those who really want to push their skills to the limit? Here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Heal Your Operators

In Rainbow Six Extraction, Operator Status is a crucial mechanic of the game that determines the availability of your Operators depending on the success level of your recent incursions. This part of our Rainbow Six Extraction guide shows you how to heal your operators, which essentially removes their Inactive status.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
IGN

Respawn Sidewinder Review

The world of gaming chairs is wider than ever. Before you drop $350 on a DXRacer or Secretlab, it’s worth taking the time to explore what the rest of the market has to offer. Respawn has been carving a niche for itself in the budget space, even landing a major licensing deal with Fortnite. I’ve been plopping myself down in its Sidewinder gaming chair for the last week and am ready to share whether this affordably priced racing seat has what it takes to carry you through even the most intense gaming sessions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Above Snakes - Gameplay Trailer

In this gameplay trailer for Above Snakes, see how the world is created by placing isometric tiles, check out some exploration and crafting elements, and take a look at some of the dangers in this survival base-building PC game. Above Snakes' Kickstarter campaign is now live.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Yun Jin Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Yun Jin, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Yun Jin, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Yun Jin is the director...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Blinding Spores#Hud
IGN

Can A Video Game Help Heal The Brain?

Aim Lab is a tool gamers use to train their aim for games like Counter-Strike, Valorant, and Apex Legends. But what if it could help heal the brain? That's what Aim Lab creator, Wayne Mackey, and David Putrino of Mt. Sinai in New York, look to find out.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Glimmerbrook

Glimmerbrook is a small World that comes with The Sims 4: Realm of Magic Game Pack. It has one Neighborhood. It features 4 Residential Lots, 1 Community Lot and 1 Hidden Lot. Glimmerbrook is focused on the weird and wonderful and houses a portal to the Realm of Magic. Your Sim can become a Spellcaster, conjure Familiars, and more while living here.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Midnight Ghost Hunt Is Hide and Seek With Added Proton Packs

When things go bump in the night, the solution is to shoot said things with a massive shotgun filled to the muzzle with salt. Or a spectral energy cannon. Or a shoulder-mounted harpoon. And when your poltergeist pest is little more than ectoplasmic sludge on the floor, you can vacuum it up and consider the spook exorcized. That’s business as usual for Midnight Ghost Hunt, a ghostbusting PvP game from new studio Vaulted Sky Games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Eastshade Studios Reveals Songs of Glimmerwick, an RPG About Attending a Musical Magic School

Many of us may have, at some point, felt a deep longing (probably spurred by a certain young adult fiction book series) to be swept away to a magical school of spells, potions, and general sorcery. Various games and other media have given us various ways to explore that fantasy over the years, but today, Eastshade Studios has announced a new, musical take on the idea with its upcoming RPG, Songs of Glimmerwick.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Uncharted 4: Devs Reveal Secrets Behind the Series' Best Chase Sequence - Art of the Level

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End crescendos at its midpoint with a bombastic, all-out chase action sequence that is not only a highpoint for the game itself but for the entire Uncharted franchise, ranking as one of Uncharted's best chases and action scenes. It's a thrilling, lengthy chase through city streets and rocky terrain, against seemingly unstoppable odds (and one frightening truck), and plenty of Uncharted's coolest moments., but it's also one rooted in its character work, a reflection of Nathan Drake's journey so far, his various personal ties to Sam, Sully, and Elena, and so much more. It's a high point of Naughty Dog's action work, and to find out more, IGN spoke to two Naughty Dog team members - Kurt Margenau and Shaun Escayg - about how the chase came together, its emotional resonance, and more. The devs reveal the secrets behind the series' best chase sequence in our latest deep dive into how one of gaming's most memorable levels came to life. Learn about how the devs crafted this sequence, including some surprising ways they made driving, gunplay, and hand-to-hand combat feel so satisfying, how the deep, emotional stakes are brought to the forefront as Drake races to reunite with his brother, and so much more. And, learn a bit about how Naughty Dog improved on the Uncharted experience with the Uncharted PS5 upgrades as part of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. This is Art of the Level.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Should Xbox Make Activision Games Exclusive? IGN Readers Are Almost Perfectly Split

In the aftermath of Microsoft's bombshell acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the gaming industry is still trying to assess the impact the move will have on the rest of the market. One of the biggest debates is if Xbox will make Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch console exclusive. We asked you, the IGN audience, that very question, and the results came back practically split down the middle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Makes Biggest Acquisition in Gaming History for $70 Billion - IGN Daily Fix

Xbox has one-upped Take-Two's recent purchase of Zynga by acquiring publishing and development giant Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion. That brings franchises like Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Diabo, Tony Hawk, Overwatch, StarCraft, Warcraft, and tons more under the Microsoft umbrella. The deal won't be finalized for at least another year, and of course talks of an Xbox monopoly are already making the rounds on the internet. And what does this mean for embattled Activision Blizzard head Bobby Kotick? And what of multi-platform games like Call of Duty: Warzone? Let us know what you think about this insane deal in the comments.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Garena and Ubisoft Announce Insane Free Fire X Assassin’s Creed Collaboration

Garena, the developers of the hit mobile Battle Royale title Free Fire, announced an intriguing collaboration with video game publishers Ubisoft. The collaboration involves Ubisoft’s hit action-adventure franchise Assassin’s Creed, and Garena revealed that the crossover will take place in the world of Free Fire in March. When...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy