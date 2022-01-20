ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Palm Desert to discuss redistricting based on 2020 Census data

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEBV5_0drBdYgz00

On Thursday evening, the City of Palm Desert held a public workshop where residents will have a chance to learn about and provide feedback on the City’s redistricting process.

“With the release of the 2020 census information, we’re now adjusting our districts to reflect those numbers,” said the City's Public Affairs Manager Thomas Soule.

Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the Census to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed. The City is asking for the public’s help to plan, draw, and reapportion the City’s districts.

The city moved to a two-district system with the 2020 election as part of a settlement agreement with two Palm Desert residents who sued the city in 2019.

During Thursday’s workshop, residents learned how to use the city’s map-making feature to submit a map of their own. Map drafts will need to be submitted by February 11.

“All of those will be considered by the council at one of the upcoming public meetings," Soule added, "Then they will shift in and use that input from the public. We have demographers working on this to help us figure what might be optimal for the City of Palm Desert.”

Palm Desert is currently split up into two districts. A downtown district shown (below in green) with one city councilor, and four other city councilors elected from the remaining area (below in purple) on this map.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXmr9_0drBdYgz00
Palm Desert districts

A group of residents, Drive4Five , held a rally ahead of Thursday's meeting to push redistricting from two to five voting districts.

“Representation is a real thing, it’s a meaningful thing. I happen to live in north Palm Desert so there’s a lot of issues in north Palm Desert that are not relevant to or not noted by that live in the south part of town. There’s just different issues that we face,” said Drive4Five member Carlos Garcia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNQL1_0drBdYgz00
Drive4Five rally

Members of this group believe the citizens of Palm Desert would be represented better with five districts. They claim 80% of the City lacks equal representation.

“So many of the big projects the the city is undertaking are all in the south part of town," Garcia added, "You know the north part of town doesn't have a main street, we don’t have like a place to walk around. Uhm, everything is like big box stores and you know Costcos and Walmarts and Home Depots and Lowes– it’s not like, it’s not that friendly. we feel we deserve some consideration for that type of quality of life as well."

Soule said the five-district plan is different from what they’re considering for Palm Desert. The city just adopted a two-district system in 2020, but they are open to all suggestions.

“The resident participation is so vital to this process because this is a basic part of our democracy,” Soule reiterated.

The City's workshop began at 6 p.m. at the Palm Desert Community Center. The next public hearing is set to take place next Thursday, January 27. Click here for the full timeline for redistricting in the weeks ahead.

The post Palm Desert to discuss redistricting based on 2020 Census data appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

COD Board of Trustees reaffirms valley-wide educational and development goals

College of the Desert’s Board of Trustees is reviewing its strategic master plan for the next 5 years and under the backdrop of transparency concerns, also continued worries about its resolve to build long-planned west valley campuses. “Yes, we reaffirm our commitment," said COD Trustee Fred Jandt. Check Out: I-Team report on COD's Commitments to The post COD Board of Trustees reaffirms valley-wide educational and development goals appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Next phase of CV Link to be built in Palm Springs next month

The next phase of the CV Link will be built in February, officials announced. CV Link is a 40-mile project that links many Coachella Valley cities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and low-speed electric vehicles on a dual pathway that largely parallels Highway 111. Stretches of CV Link have been completed in Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and The post Next phase of CV Link to be built in Palm Springs next month appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County’s jobless rate drops further in December

Payroll gains across most sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County's unemployment rate down to 5.1% last month, according to figures released today by the California Employment Development Department.   The jobless rate in December, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was three-tenths of a percentage point lower than in November, when the rate stood at The post Riverside County’s jobless rate drops further in December appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

COD Board of Trustees meeting on future educational and development goals today

College of the Desert’s Board of Trustees is reviewing its strategic master plan for the next 5 years and under the backdrop of transparency concerns, also continued worries about its resolve to build long-planned west valley campuses. Administrators are laying out the framework for renewing a road map of sorts detailing where they want to The post COD Board of Trustees meeting on future educational and development goals today appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Palm Desert, CA
Palm Desert, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City to put on Taste of Jalisco next month

Cathedral City officials will put on the 6th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival next month, it was announced today. The festival is scheduled for Feb. 11-13 at the festival lawn in front of City Hall and will feature a carnival, vendor market, tequila tasting, Mexican cuisine and daily entertainment, according to festival press contact Kristy The post Cathedral City to put on Taste of Jalisco next month appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio Farmer’s Market to open as early as February

Indio has approved plans for a Certified Farmer's Market in its downtown area, it was announced today. The Indio Certified Farmer's Market was approved by Indio's City Council during their Jan. 19 meeting and will set up every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from October to May on Towne Street between Bliss and The post Indio Farmer’s Market to open as early as February appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CVUSD closes free testing to public due to supply restraints

The Coachella Valley Unified School District will temporarily limit free COVID-19 testing to students and staff starting today. The move is due in part to supply constraints, according to CVUSD spokesperson Lissette Santiago. Students and staff will need to show their student or staff ID in order to receive free COVID-19 testing from the school The post CVUSD closes free testing to public due to supply restraints appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

M3.5 earthquake felt near Idyllwild

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake near Idyllwild was reported at 11:39 p.m. Monday, January 17th. The quake measured a depth of 7.6 miles and occurred roughly six miles to the north-northwest of Idyllwild, or 12.7 miles west of Palm Springs. Reports of the shaking were felt in Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs. Find more about The post M3.5 earthquake felt near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Redistricting#Election#Drive4five
KESQ News Channel 3

Portion of Palm Canyon Drive to close for maintenance on Thursday

A stretch of Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs will be closed for 9 1/2 hours on Thursday, Jan. 20 for road work. The street will be closed between Tahquitz Canyon Way and Baristo Road from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The closure will allow workers to grind, repair and re-stripe the street following the The post Portion of Palm Canyon Drive to close for maintenance on Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New candidate enters running for Palm Springs City Council seat

After Councilmember Geoff Kors announced he will not be seeking re-election for his seat, Palm Springs Pride President, Ron DeHarte announced his running. In a post on Facebook, Ron Deharte posted he will be formally announcing his run as a candidate for the Palm Springs City Council District 3 seat. On Tuesday, January 18 at The post New candidate enters running for Palm Springs City Council seat appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County surpasses 1,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time since Jan. 2021

For the first time in nearly a year, Riverside County has more than 1,000 COVID-related hospitalizations, state data shows. Over the weekend, the county reported 32 additional hospitalizations. This brings the total number of hospitalizations up to 1,023 The county has reported a total of 714 COVID hospitalizations since Dec. 17, 2021. The county has The post Riverside County surpasses 1,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time since Jan. 2021 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley honors Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, just 2 days after the late civil rights leader's birthday. “The dream was about, you know, making everyone equal,” said Jarvis Crawford, chair of Palm Springs' MLK Commemoration Committee. His actions not only made an impact then but continue to influence so many people and organizations today. “The The post Coachella Valley honors Martin Luther King Jr. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo plans to provide $7 million in funding toward Palm Springs homeless navigation center

Riverside County would provide up to $5.9 million to buy the property located on 3589 McCarthy Road in Palm Springs to use as a homeless navigation center. 3589 McCarthy Road The county would also fund up to $1.1 million toward renovations of the facility, which was discussed on Thursday at the Palm Springs City Council meeting.  “The The post RivCo plans to provide $7 million in funding toward Palm Springs homeless navigation center appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Geoff Kors speaks about his future when he leaves the Palm Springs City Council

Last week, Geoff Kors announced he would not be running for re-election in the Palm Springs City Council. Kors was first elected in 2015. He was re-elected in 2019 in the city's first-ever district-based election. Kors spoke with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about his future, the changes happening at the city council, and who The post Geoff Kors speaks about his future when he leaves the Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County COVID hospitalizations close to 1,000

Hospitalizations Riverside County is nearly at 1,000 total COVID hospitalizations. Since the county's last report on Wednesday, there have been an additional 15 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 991 hospitalizations. Exactly one month ago, hospitalizations were at 320. Hospitalizations have not surpassed 1,000 since Jan. 31, 2021. On The post Riverside County COVID hospitalizations close to 1,000 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sunnylands prepares to reopen Feb. 2

Sunnylands Center & Gardens is expected to reopen to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 2, officials announced. Sunnylands was closed on Dec. 23 as a precaution against increasing COVID-19 cases. Officials said the center will reopen Feb. 2 if coronavirus transmission levels decline as expected over the next few weeks. "Like other organizations in the The post Sunnylands prepares to reopen Feb. 2 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

BLM Approves 2,600-Acre Solar Project Near Desert Center

A 500-megawatt solar project near Desert Center was approved by the Bureau of Land Management, it was announced Thursday.    The Oberon Solar Project will be approximately 2,600 acres large on BLM-managed land and will have the capacity to generate 500 megawatts of energy and store 200 megawatts into batteries, according to BLM. The approval The post BLM Approves 2,600-Acre Solar Project Near Desert Center appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT CENTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

FIND Food Bank in urgent need of volunteers

FIND Food Bank is calling on existing volunteers and those who might be interested in signing up to volunteer at upcoming distribution events. Like many other institutions, the latest COVID-19 surge has put a strain on the non-profits staffing. The Army National Guard has been helping get food into the pantries of Coachella Valley families The post FIND Food Bank in urgent need of volunteers appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley cannabis business owners warn of ‘impending industry collapse’ under excessive taxes

Cannabis leaders in California's capitol and in the Coachella Valley are warning the industry could soon collapse under excessive taxation. Local cannabis business owners in the valley say some shops are on their last leg – and there's a new push to city leaders to lower taxes so they can stay afloat. CEO of West The post Valley cannabis business owners warn of ‘impending industry collapse’ under excessive taxes appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy