881 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 743 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 881 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Officials say all the new cases Thursday were laboratory-confirmed and that due to a technical issue, the health department was unable to report positive at-home tests. They added that those at-home positives would be indicated in Friday’s update.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,644 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the county was averaging 1,571 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 743 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 120 in an ICU, down 13 and down 2, respectively, since Wednesday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 518,016 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 69.8% of the county’s population. 247,915 people have received a booster dose.

