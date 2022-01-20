ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Investigating String Of Burglaries to Local Markets

By The Chronicle staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAOim_0drBdIob00
Chronicle Sirens

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries at four rural markets that occurred between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

Investigators believe the same two males, driving a blue passenger car with a stolen license plate, were responsible for all four burglaries.

The first break-in occurred at Salkum Super Market at 4:25 a.m. on Jan. 8, where the suspects stole cigarettes and unsuccessfully tried to access the ATM.

The second break-in occurred at Ethel Market and Sports, which showed the suspects breaking into the convenience store at 3:32 a.m. on Jan. 9 and attempting to access the ATM.

At 4:03 a.m. that same day, the suspects unsuccessfully tried to remove the ATM from Silver Creek Buck Stop with a rope.

At 6:36 a.m., the suspects allegedly stole cigarettes and a till containing a few hundred dollars from the Mineral Market. Investigators noted the business left the ATM open and visibly empty.

In each burglary, the suspects broke in by forcing entry through the front door, according to the sheriff’s office.

“If you hear or saw anything, we would appreciate any information to pass onto the sheriffs,” said Mineral Market in a Facebook post following the burglary.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is encouraged to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 360-748-9286.

Community Policy