Providence Hiring Events Jan. 25 in Lacey, Jan. 27 in Chehalis

Providence Centralia Hospital

Representatives from Thurston and Lewis County’s largest private employer, Providence Medical Group, will be hosting caregiver hiring events Jan. 25 and 27.

All applicants for positions must be fully vaccinated, as Providence is following the vaccination mandate for health care workers in Washington.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a hiring event will be held at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, in Lacey.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., another hiring event will be held at The Vintage Grand Room at the Historic Hotel Washington, 545 North Market Blvd. in Chehalis.

Providence St. Peter and Providence Centralia have many positions available in dietary, housekeeping, patient transport, security, admitting, all levels of nursing and more.

Attendees should come prepared to speak about any relevant experience and bring a resume if available. All available positions can be found at www.providenceiscalling.jobs. Sign-on bonuses are available for select positions (per-diem positions do not qualify).

During the hiring event, masks will be required, and social distancing will be in place.

“Condition of employment: In keeping with our mission, vision and values as well as our commitment to safety, Providence’s family of organizations are, consistent with state public health orders and policy, requiring caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination where permitted by state law,” stated a news release from Providence.

For a full list of opportunities, visit https://providence-olympia.jobs/ for St. Peter, or visit https://providence-centralia.jobs/ for Providence Centralia Hospital.