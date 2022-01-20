ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘deep freeze’ poses grave threat to Texas power supply

By Tom Fenton
 3 days ago

Fresh warnings are being issued over power supplies in Texas, as the state braces for sub-zero weather conditions in the coming days.

Just over a fortnight ago, the first Arctic blast of the year crippled numerous gas wells and processing plants, raising concerns over the Lone Star State’s level of preparedness this time around, Bloomberg reported.

The primary concern for Texan lawmakers will be to protect natural gas drillers, wind farms and solar arrays which continue to be the lifeblood of the state’s economy – and which help provide power to its 30 million residents.

During the Arctic chill earlier this month, more than 10 per cent of Texas gas production was knocked offline over a two-day period, according to data provided by Bloomberg NEF .

America’s second-biggest state is still very much reeling from the effects of last year’s big freeze , which killed more than 200 people in the month of February alone.

Some, such as Democratic Congressional candidate Coy Branscum, have criticised Texas’s Republican leadership for not taking effective action in the elapsing 11 months that would help prevent a repeat occurrence.

The temperature drop will vary across Texas, but one city which could suffer more than most is Midland. Home to the Permian Basin oil and gas field, temperatures are forecast to bottom out at 18 degrees Fahrenheit next week.

While virtually all power supplies are at risk of being affected by such extreme conditions, gas wells are especially susceptible to so-called ‘freeze offs’ because of the high volumes of subterranean water that typically flows out of the ground alongside fuel.

During this month’s earlier cold snap, West Texas crude rallied to a two-week high as buyers scrambled for supplies in anticipation of shortages to come.

The Texas Railroad Commission , which oversees oil and gas production in the state, sent an email and held two conference calls about the upcoming freeze with top producers and major pipeline operators on Tuesday.

“They didn’t anticipate anything other than normal production fluctuations, however, they are prepared to address any issues they may have with overnight freezing temperatures,” Railroad Commission spokesman R.J. DeSilva said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg .

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Experts are Monitoring Development of Tropical Storm in Pacific Ocean

An unusual storm between Hawaii and California in the Pacific Ocean is being watched for signs of tropical cyclone development. In Miami, Florida, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) keeps an eye on the Pacific disturbance. On the Big Island of Hawaii, a well-defined region of low pressure producing gale-force winds is centered a little over 1,000 miles east-northeast of Hilo.
HAWAII STATE
