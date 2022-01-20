ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Masks will be optional for students in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake; Portsmouth makes them mandatory

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Three area school boards — Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach — made their decisions Thursday. Starting next week, masks will be optional in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, mandatory in Portsmouth. The N. Pham / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Hampton Roads’ largest school division opted Thursday night to make wearing masks optional — as school boards around the region raced to make decisions before Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order goes into effect.

Three area school boards — Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach — made their decisions Thursday. Starting next week, masks will be optional in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, mandatory in Portsmouth.

Chesapeake and Virginia Beach voted 7-1 and 9-2, respectively, while Portsmouth’s vote was unanimous.

The decision to make masks optional didn’t come as a surprise in Chesapeake as former Vice Chair Colleen Leary stated the board would reevaluate its mandate if the circumstances around face coverings changed. The district recanted its decision to make masks optional last month after COVID-19 cases surged before students returned from winter break due to the omicron variant.

Portsmouth is the only school division in Hampton Roads to defy Youngkin’s order, requiring all students, employees and visitors to wear a mask. During its meeting the local health department advised board members the city has recently seen record-high case numbers since the start of the pandemic.

Norfolk board members unanimously voted Wednesday to continue following the district’s mitigation plan and require masks indoors. The plan’s mask exemptions section updated the next day to include a portion for parents choosing to opt out of its mandate. Students and staff also must continue to wear face coverings masks while riding the bus.

Masks have been mandatory in most Virginia schools since they reopened to in-person learning - and have drawn criticism since before then. Many school officials and teachers embraced the mandate, in part because maintaining a safe distance among staff and students was difficult to achieve.

While trying to find alternatives Thursday for a layer mitigation strategy without a mask mandate, many Virginia Beach board members apologized to teachers who will bear the brunt of the decision, coining them frontline workers and heroes.

“Thank you for getting up every day and doing what you do every single day. And I hope and I pray that what comes out of this is really the uplifting of our educational professionals,” Vice Chair Kimberly Melnyk said.

Attempts to make masks optional in Virginia Beach had failed three times. But those who have pushed for parent choice in the division were triumphant after board members deliberated for two hours before going into closed session. The vote adopted administrators’ recommendation to abide by state law and continue mask-wearing in schools, while giving parents the option to decline.

“I think what we’re doing is acknowledging that we are operating in the auspices of a state law, which allows and suggests we ought to keep a mask mandate in place and also acknowledging that there is an executive order from our governor,” Superintendent Aaron Spence said to member Jessica Owens after she suggested the division wait until after a court decision on the matter.

“What we’re doing is saying that those two things exist simultaneously. Should the courts interpret that differently, as we’ve done all the way through this mess of this pandemic, we’ll adjust accordingly,” Spence said.

In addition to the recommendation, the vote will require all students to wear a mask while visiting the school nurse. The district must also work to speedily order KN95 masks for teachers and figure out a way to collect parent notification for students who can forego masking.

Thirteen parents from Chesapeake have sued to halt Youngkin’s order.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Federal infrastructure windfall benefits Norfolk, Hampton Roads

The city of Norfolk — and, by extension, all of Hampton Roads — received welcome news this week with the release of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ annual work plan. It includes funding for two critical projects that will better protect residents from rising seas and boost the economy through the Port of Virginia. The Army Corps announced Tuesday that it would spend $250 million to complete ...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Balancing security and community: Norfolk synagogue reacts to antisemitic Texas attack

One Norfolk synagogue is working to strike a balance between hospitality and safety in the wake of a hostage situation last weekend at a Texas synagogue. Security has long been a part of services at Ohef Shalom Temple, one of Norfolk’s largest synagogues. Guards stand on duty during every worship service. Surveillance cameras monitor every door, which roughly 700 families filtered through ...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia inked offshore wind agreement with Denmark right before Northam left office, hoping to expand industry

Denmark is far ahead of Virginia on offshore wind. While the commonwealth is embarking on its first offshore wind development off the Virginia Beach coast, Denmark has spent decades building and refining its suite of more than 6,000 turbines. Virginia officials hope to learn from the European country what works, and what doesn’t. The two governments recently entered an agreement to share ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Frigid temps are coming to Hampton Roads; officials warn of black ice, freezing fog

South Hampton Roads got the highest snow accumulation in the state with about 4 to 8 inches blanketing the area overnight Friday; as a result, locals should watch out for freezing fog and refrozen and black ice Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Some parts of northeast North Carolina also recorded up to 8 inches, while the Peninsula saw 2 to 3 inches. ...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy