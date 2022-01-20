ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CALM will be open more days starting Feb. 1

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The California Living Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday starting Feb. 1st, 2022.

CALM also announced Senior Discovery Days will be returning on Tuesdays starting Feb. 1st. Seniors ages 60 and older will receive a 50% discount on admissions and a 10% discount on gift store items. The regular price of admission for seniors is $7.

For information, call 661-872-2256, visit CALM's website or Facebook page .

CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).

