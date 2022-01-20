Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing a crash that killed three people
Hampton, IOWA – According to the court documents, his name is Spencer Bultman and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The...davenportjournal.com
Hampton, IOWA – According to the court documents, his name is Spencer Bultman and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The...davenportjournal.com
The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.https://davenportjournal.com
Comments / 0