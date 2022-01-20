ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, IA

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing a crash that killed three people

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hampton, IOWA – According to the court documents, his name is Spencer Bultman and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The...

davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Hampton, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, IA
Davenport Journal

One person dead in Des Moines hit-and-run on Monday

Des Moines, IOWA – Des Moines Police Department officials said this unfortunate incident occurred right before 3 a.m. early Monday morning. It happened near SE 7th Street and E. MLK Parkway. Des Moines Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash. The responding officers found one adult...
DES MOINES, IA
Davenport Journal

37-year-old man charged with arson and three counts of attempted murder after he reportedly set fire to a house after a family disturbance

Mount Pleasant, IOWA – Authorities say the 37-year-old suspect, James Seth Ollom, intentionally set fire to the inside of the residence after a family disturbance. The 37-year-old suspect man is now charged with first-degree arson and three counts of attempted murder. This incident occurred around 10:11 a.m. Sunday. It...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Butlman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy