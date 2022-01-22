ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Father’s post with photos of his son’s ‘ridiculous’ school meals goes viral

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFtvZ_0drBcrW900

A New York father’s social media post with photos of his son’s inadequate school meals has gone viral.

Christopher Vangellow shared pictures of meals severed in the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District in upstate New York, including a number of unappetising beige meals.

One had four small chicken nuggets, a lump of rice, and a handful of carrots, another photo had a square slice of pizza and three orange slices. Another shows some fried balls, a bread roll and some jello.

“The kids were complaining at the amount of food they were getting for lunch,” Mr Vangellow told The Independent .

“They told me ‘it’s gotten less and less in the last couple of years, so I said ‘we can send you in with money to buy more or we can send you in with food from home’, which we do. But I was curious how bad it really is, so I said ‘take some photos.’”

“I got this photo today. It really is ridiculous. Don’t come at me with the ‘you get what you pay for’ or ‘just send them with food’ crap either,” said Mr Vangellow in his viral post last week. “The problem is that not all families can do that. We don’t live in a very rich area. Some kids may not get much or anything when at home and this is what they have to survive on.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20F7GK_0drBcrW900

Mr Vangellow said that providing free school meals is the right thing for the government to do. “During the pandemic, all school meals are provided to students,”  he said, but added that before Covid the standard was a lot better. The National School Lunch Program claims its meals are “nutritionally balanced”.

“It’s not enough, it’s not nutritious enough, it’s not filling enough,” Mr Vangellow told The Independent . “Especially for the students who are athletes, no way is it going to get them through the day, let alone a basketball game.”

Mr Vangellow’s 16 year-old-son is six foot five inches tall, “these meals are failing those kids,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKu1H_0drBcrW900

Since the post, he has received numerous messages from other parents whose children have also complained about their lunches. It suggests there is “a problem all over the country,” said Mr Vangellow.

On the reverse side, a lot of parents have shared photos of their nutritious children’s meals at public schools and “there is a lot more to it”, he said. “There’s sometimes a salad or lots of fruits and vegetables, and larger portions … I don’t know why it’s so different from school to school.”

Mr Vangellow agrees with free school meals for children, “if it means higher taxes I’m for that”, he said. “We need food to survive, why are we giving our children so little?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6YEE_0drBcrW900

The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District has responded with a statement to Mr Vangellow’s post: “In fairness to the cafeteria, students are allowed one more serving of fruits or vegetables and one additional nugget than appeared in the photograph,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr William Collins, who conceded that this wouldn’t change the dissatisfaction of parents and students. He has vowed to improve the situation.

“The Cafeteria Manager and I are creating a group to address the dissatisfaction with school meals,” added Dr Collins.

Mr Vangellow has said that the situation has already improved since his post, “my son said that they actually got a pretty good lunch yesterday,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Parishville-Hopkinton Central School for further comment.

Comments / 374

I CARRY MY 9 MILI
2d ago

my school had a full kitchen. I got in trouble and had to work in the kitchen. we ate good food when I was a kid. this is TRUELY pathetic and an embarrassment that America is feeding are kids like there inmates.

Reply(11)
97
samantha
2d ago

If this is what they gave my kids I would pack but some people cannot afford to pack. But they could do better with lunches this is ridiculous

Reply(10)
63
CatsRule2
2d ago

That is ridiculous. and sad. They give the same amount to all kids. But the 4 year olds dont eat much...they waste a lot and then a high school boy the size of a grown man gets that.

Reply(28)
39
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#School Meals#Central School#Free School#Cafeteria#Covid
romper.com

Mom Was "Appalled" After Daughter’s Mississippi Middle School Offered Girls Shapewear

Mom of two Ashley Heun was stunned when she received a letter from her 13-year-old daughter’s school about body image. Counselors at Southaven Middle School in Southaven, Mississippi sent letters home to parents on the subject of a healthy body image for girls. Not boys, just girls. What was their plan to help young girls with their body image? Literature and shapewear.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

Woman makes fake house key for nosy mother-in-law then exposes her at family dinner

A woman is embroiled in a family row after giving her mother-in-law a fake house key. The 34-year-old woman recently purchased a new home with her 37-year-old husband. Her mother-in-law insisted on having an emergency key to their home, but she was reluctant to provide her with one given she had an “emergency key” to their old apartment and walked in on the couple being “intimate” twice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wfxb.com

This 6-Year-Old’s Morning Routine Goes Viral

A mom shares the routine of her 6-year-old on TikTok. This kid dresses, cooks and does a few chores before leaving for school. So we’re thinking at least our teenagers can pick up after themselves.
KIDS
The Independent

Video shows lunch monitor forcing elementary school child to eat from trash can

Surveillance video has revealed that an Ohio elementary school student was forced to eat from a trash can after throwing away unwanted food. Jared Klebanow, the lawyer representing the girl’s family, said that “the video is shocking, it’s disheartening, it’s disturbing, and it’s what this child has been saying since the beginning”. The footage was released by Lorain City Schools following a public records request. 19 News in Cleveland reported last month that Mr Klebanow filed a federal civil lawsuit against the school district, alleging that a lunchroom monitor at Palm Elementary School removed a waffle from the garbage...
EDUCATION
Atlanta Daily World

Ja Rule Fans Are Shook After Photo Of His Doppelganger Son Goes Viral

Ja Rule has gone viral yet again, but this time around it’s all thanks to son. Fans were shocked earlier this week after a photo of the rapper’s son made its rounds on the Internet, and the resemblance between he and his legendary father were uncanny. The photo is from Rule’s son, Jefferey Atkins Jr.’s 2019 graduation; but it recently resurfaced on the Internet, making for another great Ja Rule moment. Ja originally shared the photo two years ago, with the caption:
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

449K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy