On Saturday, at an average home, on an average road in Maplewood, New Jersey, the realtors staged an open house. Even for a January, this was a rare event and parking was at a premium as dozens of mostly young couples lined up outside, braving cold and Covid. There was a whiff of desperation in the air as the multitude assessed its own numbers. The more experienced in the crowd, though well-armed with bank pre-approvals and hefty down payments, shared in the general pessimism, knowing that the property would go quickly and for well above asking.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO