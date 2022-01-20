ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

One person suffers minor injuries in a house fire on Broadlawn

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nl41p_0drBbnCG00

Muscatine, IOWA – Muscatine Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire right after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This unfortunate incident occurred at 2810 Broadlawn.

The responding crews discovered that the fire was spread throughout the kitchen.

They were able to extinguish the blaze in just 10 minutes.

While on the scene, the responding crews turned off the electric and gas to the residence as they battled the fire.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, officials said.

Ladies and gentlemen, the MFD asks residents to please let the first responders do their job and do not waste time or risk their safety trying to put out the fire.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Muscatine, IA
Accidents
Muscatine, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Muscatine, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Ladies And Gentlemen#Muscatine Fire Department#Mfd
Davenport Journal

One person dead in Des Moines hit-and-run on Monday

Des Moines, IOWA – Des Moines Police Department officials said this unfortunate incident occurred right before 3 a.m. early Monday morning. It happened near SE 7th Street and E. MLK Parkway. Des Moines Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash. The responding officers found one adult...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Davenport Journal

Early Friday morning fire damages Mercedes Bend house

Waterloo, IOWA – According to the Waterloo Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 3 a.m. early Friday morning. It happened in the 5000 block of Mercedes Bend. Waterloo Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews saw heavy smoke and flames...
WATERLOO, IA
Davenport Journal

37-year-old man charged with arson and three counts of attempted murder after he reportedly set fire to a house after a family disturbance

Mount Pleasant, IOWA – Authorities say the 37-year-old suspect, James Seth Ollom, intentionally set fire to the inside of the residence after a family disturbance. The 37-year-old suspect man is now charged with first-degree arson and three counts of attempted murder. This incident occurred around 10:11 a.m. Sunday. It...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy