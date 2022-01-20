One person suffers minor injuries in a house fire on Broadlawn

Muscatine, IOWA – Muscatine Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire right after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This unfortunate incident occurred at 2810 Broadlawn.

The responding crews discovered that the fire was spread throughout the kitchen.

They were able to extinguish the blaze in just 10 minutes.

While on the scene, the responding crews turned off the electric and gas to the residence as they battled the fire.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, officials said.

Ladies and gentlemen, the MFD asks residents to please let the first responders do their job and do not waste time or risk their safety trying to put out the fire.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.