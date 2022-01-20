ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IA

58-year-old woman dead after Amtrak train vs. vehicle crash in Monroe County

 2 days ago
Monroe County, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred right after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of 165th Street and 695th Avenue.

Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that Amtrak passenger train and vehicle collided at the location.

The 58-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was later identified as Melinda Stewart.

There are no reported injuries from the occupants of the train, troopers said.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Monroe County, IA
Monroe County, IA
Monroe County, IA
The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

