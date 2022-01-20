ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarus calls referendum that could strengthen Lukashenko

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president has called a referendum next month on constitutional amendments, which could allow him to further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests and remain in office until 2035. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since...

