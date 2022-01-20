ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Here Are 3 Things to Know About Unemployment Claims

By Greg Iacurci, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaims for unemployment benefits increased by 55,000 last week, to 286,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. A surge in Covid caseloads, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, was a likely factor, according to economists. However, seasonal factors probably played a role, too. The number of people filing for...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Jobless Claims Jump to 286,000, the Highest Level Since October

Initial jobless claims totaled 286,000 for the week ended Jan. 15, well above the 225,000 estimate. Continuing claims also rose, jumping to 1.64 million. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index was higher than expected, though the future prices paid index, an inflation gauge, hit its highest level since August 1988. Jobless...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Jobless Claims#The Labor Department#Omicron
The Guardian

Fears grow that US action on inflation will trigger debt crisis

Fears are growing that action by the US central bank to combat high inflation will trigger a fresh debt crisis, as it emerged poor country repayments to creditors are already running at their highest level in two decades. The Jubilee Debt Campaign said developing country debt payments had more than...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Almost 8.8 Million People Called Out Sick Earlier This Month, Exacerbating Labor Shortages

A record number of Americans are calling in sick to their jobs, as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Almost 8.8 million people did not go to work between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10 because they were sick or caring for someone who was sick with COVID-19 symptoms, Census Bureau data showed. This is the highest recorded number of workers calling in sick since last January’s peak of 6.6 million out, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Census Bureau has been tracking the pandemic’s effect on people’s live via its Household Pulse Survey, which collects and releases data from two-week periods. Recent...
CBS Tampa

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy