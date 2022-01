Fed at Risk of Disappointing Uber Hawkish Expectations. Yet another choppy week for the Australian Dollar and further emphasising the tug and pull of several narratives that G10 FX has been caught up in. That said, on the domestic front, the outlook is promising for the Aussie, the latest jobs report will make the case harder to argue for the RBA to pushback on rising speculation over rate hikes this year. The unemployment rate fell to the 4.2% and hitting the lowest level since pre-GFC, a level not expected by the RBA until 2023. However, with risk appetite under pressure, the domestic story will take a back seat for the time being.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO